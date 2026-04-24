Today would have been Cawood Ledford's 100th Birthday

It’s been almost 25 years since Cawood Ledford passed away, but his legacy still lives on. Today would have been the legendary Kentucky Basketball and Football sportscaster’s 100th birthday, leading to a fresh wave of tributes. Harlan County is even throwing him a party this afternoon.

If you’re too young to remember Cawood, I’m honored to offer a quick education. The Harlan, Ky. native attended Centre College in Danville and served in the Marines during World War II. He got into broadcasting after graduation, calling high school basketball and football games for WHLN Radio in Harlan. Ledford moved to Lexington and started calling University of Kentucky basketball and football games in 1953, a position he held for 39 years. During that stretch as the Voice of the Wildcats, he covered 17 NCAA Final Fours, including two Kentucky national championships in 1958 and 1978.

While calling Kentucky games was what Cawood was most known for, he lent his voice to several other sports. He was a noted horse racing broadcaster, frequently calling the Kentucky Derby for CBS Radio, and also called the World Series, several heavyweight boxing title matches, and the Masters Golf Tournament. Ledford was a legend in sports radio and was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. He was the first person, other than a former player or coach, to have his jersey retired in Rupp Arena.

Ledford was so respected and beloved that President Bill Clinton paid tribute to him during an appearance in Hazard in 1999, saying, “I was thinking that if old Cawood had been a political announcer instead of a basketball announcer, and I could have kept him with me these last 25 years, I’d have never lost an election.”

Ledford called his final Kentucky Basketball game in 1992, Kentucky’s loss to Duke in the Elite Eight. On one hand, it is fitting because that game is considered one of the best in college basketball history; on the other, it’s unfortunate because the last words we heard from him on the radio were, “Good! And Duke wins it 104-103, that is why they’re #1.” Ahead of his final Kentucky Football call, he memorably told the Cats to “go kick Tennessee’s ass,” a clip that still makes the rounds each year.

Before Cawood Ledford's final Kentucky football call, he shared this message with the Wildcats.



"God bless you and good luck. And go kick Tennessee's ass." pic.twitter.com/YHDgAfYqRG — KSR (@KSRonX) October 28, 2023

Ledford passed away on September 5, 2001, after a long battle with cancer. Shortly after, the University of Kentucky named the court at Rupp Arena in his honor, painting the words “Cawood’s Court” and a radio microphone on the sideline near the broadcast table. The tribute remains on the new court, which was installed in 2023.

I am just old enough to remember hearing Cawood on the radio. Once I went away to college, my parents would start every gameday phone call with, “Hey Cawood, are the Cats gonna win tonight?” or, “Cawood, is Richie gonna play tonight?” That refrain never got old, nor will looking at old clips. Here are some of my favorites, along with a great tribute from UK Sports Video.

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