Todd Golden wants to 'make it tough on Kentucky,' would 'love' to force Wednesday start at SEC Tournament

On paper, Kentucky has everything to play for while Florida has very little with the No. 1 seed locked up in the SEC Tournament and the regular season trophy already being shipped to Gainesville. Sitting at No. 4 in the NET and No. 6 in the WAB, the Gators are right there for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, too. Even with a loss in Lexington, a weekend run in Nashville could keep them in the conversation — especially if it ends with a championship on Sunday.

For the Wildcats, desperation is at an all-time high, fighting to avoid a Wednesday start next week. They could drop all the way down to a No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament with a loss, but a win locks up a single and keeps the double alive, earning as high as a No. 4.

The bad news? Todd Golden doesn’t agree with the first part of that argument. In his eyes, he sees Saturday in Lexington as the perfect opportunity to solidify the Gators’ standing as a No. 1 a week before Selection Sunday. The top three are likely set with Duke, Michigan and Arizona, but he wants that fourth spot.

Badly, actually.

“I’m definitely looking at [the bracketology], my brother,” Golden told Forbes this week. “Very often. We feel like we played ourselves in position to be in contention for the last 1 [seed] right now. I don’t think we’re there right this second, but we have a Quad 1 opportunity on Saturday at Kentucky, and then we have the SEC Tournament, and so we are using the opportunity to compete for that last 1 seed as motivation.”

When asked about the Wildcats and what it’d take to earn the sweep after closing out the nine-point victory in Gainesville on Valentine’s Day, he mostly stuck to the script about Kentucky being a talented and hungry team going into the postseason.

He didn’t throw the ‘$22 million roster’ jab back in their faces this time the way he did at the O’Dome, but he did single out the top seven in the rotation. Is that a shot at Jasper Johnson and Trent Noah?

Either way, Golden knows how much a win would mean for UK — but, again, it would mean a lot for UF, too.

“Well, as we have talked about, they’re a very talented team,” Golden said on Inside Gators Basketball. “They struggled a little bit of late, lost a tough game at A&M, but their (top) seven is really talented. It’s going to be a huge game for them. They’re still playing for a lot in terms of conference tournament seeding. … They could finish anywhere from fourth with a win to 10th with a loss.

“We’re still playing for a lot. We want to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve put ourselves back in that position where we’re competing with UConn and some of these other teams for that opportunity. We’re still playing for a lot of different things.”

Make no mistake about it: Golden doesn’t want to make life easier on a conference rival, no matter where things stand for his own team. If the Gators can ruin the Wildcats’ day — and week, potentially, at the SEC Tournament — that’s something he can get behind.

“Transparently, we want to make it tough on Kentucky,” he continued. “We’d love to make it so that they have to get to Nashville a little early next week. I’m fine with that.”

That’s not very nice, Todd. We’d really rather you didn’t.