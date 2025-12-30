Tolly-Ho, A University of Kentucky Institution, is Permanently Closing

Long before Door Dash delivered into the wee hours of the morning, and even before the Cook-Out and Taco Bell drive-thru backed up around the building, there was one place in Lexington for late-night eats, Tolly-Ho.

University of Kentucky students filled Tolly-Ho for decades, but that run has reached a conclusion. Tolly-Ho will be shutting its doors for good on Dec. 31.

The Ho first opened on Winslow Street (formerly 108 W. Euclid) in November 1971. That’s the location where my father’s generation chowed down on greasy burgers after a long night at Two Keys. It remained open through the 1985 school year. Two years later, it moved to the place where many University of Kentucky students made memories they’ll never remember.

From 1991-2011, Tolly-Ho went on a legendary run at the corner of North Campus. Located on South Limestone near the Avenue of Champions, on weekend nights you could find a line out the door before 11 PM. It was well worth it.

During its heyday, Tolly-Ho had everything you needed from a local campus late-night joint. It’s not just because the food was good and cheap. Fraternities and sororities donated paddles that hung over the griddle. There was a cigarette machine in the corner to accompany you through the chaos as you told stories from the night that was with friends who went astray at various points, misguided by the allure of the opposite sex and copious amounts of booze. It was a place where you felt connected, not just to your current friends, but to those who traversed campus years before.

Even if you weren’t a fan of the late-night eats, the breakfast was the bomb. During its final year on Limestone, you could get two eggs, a meat, and toast for $5.

Tolly-Ho didn’t just bring in the late-night degenerates. From astronauts to athletes, everybody had to try a burger and a shake at this Kentucky institution.

In the spring of 2011, Tolly-Ho moved from its iconic location on Limestone to a few blocks over on Broadway. The food still hit, but it was no longer the go-to late-night spot. They made one more move in the summer of 2024 to the building in the Newtown Apartment complex on Broadway. That place is cursed. From a Gold Star Chili to various burger joints, it’s changed hands countless times, and now it will serve as the final resting place for Tolly-Ho.

For almost 55 years, Tolly-Ho served the University of Kentucky. Thanks for the memories.

