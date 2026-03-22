Tom Leach was the Real MVP of the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

Tom Leach wasn’t just the Voice of the Wildcats during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The play-by-play savant got called out of the bullpen and delivered to a national audience for two more first round games in St. Louis.

Folks around Big Blue Nation know Leach is the best of the best. His call of Otega Oweh‘s buzzer-beater was exceptional. We expect nothing less.

What you may not have known is that it wasn’t the only game Leach called on Friday. Westwood One provides national radio coverage of every NCAA Tournament game. Nate Gatter was on assignment in St. Louis, but his voice couldn’t handle two more games during the evening sessions.

“I was just back at the hotel,” Leach told Awful Announcing. “A friend of mine who works for Westwood One gave me a call and said that their play-by-play guy here had lost his voice, and unless he got it back, they would need somebody. He asked if I could fill in, so I was eager to do that. I appreciated the call.”

Instead of having the night off, Leach provided play-by-play coverage for Purdue’s big win over Queens and a Miami-Missouri game in front of a pro-Tigers crowd in St. Louis. Even though Leach had already called one Missouri game this year at Rupp Arena, he was figuring it out on the fly. It was quite a challenge, one he embraced.

“It was a little like doing the high school state tournament in Kentucky, where you haven’t had any experience doing the teams, and you don’t have a lot of prep work done for them,” Leach said. “It takes you a little while to kind of learn the names as you’re doing the game. I was constantly looking down to get familiar, especially in the first game. If you’re preparing for a game, you spend a couple of days doing that, to have a better handle on the names by the time you get to the broadcast. I kind of got thrown into this about an hour and a half before tip-off.”

Ninety minutes’ notice to broadcast an NCAA Tournament game to a national audience. Tom Leach stepped in alongside Jordan Cornette and delivered. That’s why he’s the best of the best. Big Blue Nation is lucky to have him.

A little different setup than usual. Working a good one between Mizzou & Miami on Westwood One/NCAA Network. Working w former ND star Jordan Cornette. Tune us in… pic.twitter.com/ExAbNL6Twq — Tom Leach (@tomleachKY) March 21, 2026

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