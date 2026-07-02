KSR Baseball
Kentucky relief pitcher Tommy Skelding transfers to Appalachian State
Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. An outfielder with starting experience has found a new home. Tommy Skelding is heading to the Sun Belt.
The Ohio native is moving to Appalachian State with two years of eligibility remaining.
Right-handed pitcher Tommy Skelding was a top-500 recruit out of Alliance (Ohio) Marlington who was expected to be one of Kentucky’s top arms in the bullpen as a redshirt sophomore in 2026. That never developed. Skelding finished his redshirt sophomore campaign with a 5.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, and seven strikeouts across 19.2 innings over 11 appearances. Skelding made only three appearances in SEC play and gave up three runs over 1.2 innings against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky has added five pitchers to the roster this offseason via the transfer portal. Cooper Corkrean (New Mexico), Mason Snyder (Western Carolina), and Logan Hastings (Maryland) each bring extensive bullpen experience. Snyder and Hasting are right-handed pitchers. That was a need after Jack Bennett, Nile Adcock, Oliver Boone, Tristan Hunter, and Skelding each left the program following the 2026 season.
Kentucky baseball transfer tracker
Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.
- RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC
- RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State
- RHP Bryson Treichel (So.)
- RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State
- LHP Toby Peterson (So.)
- C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)
- C Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech
- OF Ryan Schwartz (So.) — Committed to Michigan
- C Alex Duffey (Sr.)
- RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)
- INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)
- INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.
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