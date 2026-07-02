Kentucky relief pitcher Tommy Skelding transfers to Appalachian State

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. An outfielder with starting experience has found a new home. Tommy Skelding is heading to the Sun Belt.

The Ohio native is moving to Appalachian State with two years of eligibility remaining.

Right-handed pitcher Tommy Skelding was a top-500 recruit out of Alliance (Ohio) Marlington who was expected to be one of Kentucky’s top arms in the bullpen as a redshirt sophomore in 2026. That never developed. Skelding finished his redshirt sophomore campaign with a 5.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, and seven strikeouts across 19.2 innings over 11 appearances. Skelding made only three appearances in SEC play and gave up three runs over 1.2 innings against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky has added five pitchers to the roster this offseason via the transfer portal. Cooper Corkrean (New Mexico), Mason Snyder (Western Carolina), and Logan Hastings (Maryland) each bring extensive bullpen experience. Snyder and Hasting are right-handed pitchers. That was a need after Jack Bennett, Nile Adcock, Oliver Boone, Tristan Hunter, and Skelding each left the program following the 2026 season.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.

RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC

(RSo.) — Committed to USC RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State

(RSo.) — Committed to Appalachian State RHP Bryson Treichel (So.)

(So.) RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State

(So.) — Committed to Missouri State LHP Toby Peterson (So.)

(So.) C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)

(Jr.) C Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech

(Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech OF Ryan Schwartz (So.) — Committed to Michigan

(So.) — Committed to Michigan C Alex Duffey (Sr.)

(Sr.) RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Kentucky baseball transfer commits