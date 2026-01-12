Another former Kentucky player is rejoining Vince Marrow at Louisville

Long-time Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow is making quite the splash in Louisville’s roster-building. The de fact general manager of Jeff Brohm‘s program has made some moves in the transfer portal for the Cards. Most of them have a direct connection with the University of Kentucky football program.

Yet another former Kentucky players is headed to Louisville. Tommy Ziesmer committed to the Cardinals on Sunday after spending one season at EKU.

BREAKING: Eastern Kentucky DL Tommy Ziesmer has committed to Louisville.



Started career at UK, 53 tackles and 3.0 TFL with the colonels this season. @tommy_ziesmer pic.twitter.com/JfTDuhRK4X — William McDermott (@804derm) January 11, 2026

Tommy Ziesmer was a Danville (Ky.) Boyle County product who signed with Kentucky in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The defensive lineman played in 26 defensive snaps over two seasons at UK. Ziesmer picked Kentucky over West Virginia. The multi-time transfer landed at EKU in 2025 where he recorded 53 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 10 pressures in 603 snaps while playing nose tackle. Ziesmer will be a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026.

This is the sixth former Kentucky player to transfer to Louisville this offseason. Tommy Ziesmer will join former teammates Hardley Gilmore IV, Montavin Quisenberry, Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith II, and DJ Waller Jr. on Louisville’s roster in 2026. That’s not even counting offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland who flipped from UK to UofL after Marrow left Lexington last summer.

Louisville is quickly becoming Kentucky West. Meanwhile, new Kentucky head coach Will Stein has hired multiple former Louisville players or staffers to work at UK. The latest was former Louisville quarterback, graduate assistant, and quality control assistant Justin Burke who will be the tight ends coach for Stein after serving as UTSA’s offensive coordinator the last three seasons.

The rivalry looks much different as multiple individuals are crossing the line to the other side.

