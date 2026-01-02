Tonie Morgan hits game-winner as Kentucky beats No. 5 LSU 80-78 on the road

Non-conference play was a breeze for Kenny Brooks and Kentucky. Other than stumbling against No. 7 Maryland in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout, the Cats were flawless, going 13-1 and beating opponents by an average of 31.2 points per game. However, with SEC play here, the cupcakes and easy wins are a thing of the past.

On Thursday, Kentucky was dealt its toughest task of the season — taking on No. 5 LSU down in Baton Rouge, who entered the game with an unblemished 14-0 record. The Tigers were averaging 108 points per game, by far the best in the country. Kim Mulkey’s offense was looking to keep rolling against Kentucky.

Kentucky would end up getting the win, however, beating LSU 80-78 to earn its first regular season top five win since beating No. 3 Mississippi State in 2017. It’s the Cats’ first top five win in general since beating No. 1 South Carolina in the 2022 SEC Tournament Championship. Kentucky is now 14-1 on the season.

Tonie Morgan would do it for the Cats, hitting the game-winning three with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

The game could not have started much worse for Kentucky. LSU’s high-octane offense was on fire to start the game and Kentucky’s was ice cold. After getting out to a 14-2 lead early in the first quarter, LSU let up a 13-0 Kentucky run to make it a close game again. After one, it was 23-22 Tigers as Jada Richard hit a floater from the top of the key as time expired.

After such a disastrous start, you had to like where Kentucky was with three quarters to go.

Both teams traded blows in the second quarter, and LSU went on an 8-0 run to re-claim the lead midway through the quarter, but again, Kentucky kept on clawing away. At the half, both teams were knotted up at 41. Clara Strack headed into the break with three fouls, but so did LSU star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. After going down 14-2 to begin the game, being tied with LSU at the half was massive. However, 20 more minutes of basketball were to be played.

LSU hopped out to a lead in the third quarter, and Kentucky was playing catch-up for the duration of the period. With Strack in a bit of foul trouble, she was letting off defensively and LSU went right at her. After three, it was 65-60 Tigers.

As they had done all game long, both teams traded shots in the fourth quarter, but it was Kentucky who escaped with the win.

It’s also worth noting this was Teonni Key’s first game back in action after missing Kentucky’s last two games due to injury. She had 17 points and 16 rebounds against LSU.

Kentucky’s next game will be against Kellie Harper and the Missouri Tigers in Historic Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. Missouri is 12-4 on the season, falling to No. 2 Texas earlier in the evening on Thursday. Tipoff is set for noon ET on SEC Network.