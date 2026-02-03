Tonie Morgan named to Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 List

Kentucky point guard Tonie Morgan has been tremendous in what will be her lone season in Lexington, and on Monday, she was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 List. The award is presented to the National Point Guard of the Year annually.

Morgan is one of four SEC players in the running for the award (Florida’s Liv McGill, Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez, South Carolina’s Raven Johnson and Texas’ Rori Harmon). Georgia Amoore was a finalist for the same award last season.

PGU. ™️



Tonie has been named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 List, given to the National Point Guard of the Year. 😼👏 pic.twitter.com/kER3X1V01t — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) February 2, 2026

This season, Morgan is averaging career highs in points (14.7 PPG) and assists (8.6 APG) per game. Her 8.6 assists per game second in the nation behind Northwestern’s Caroline Lau (8.8 APG), but her 197 assists on the season rank first in the country. Against ranked teams, Morgan leads the country in assists per game (7 APG)

Morgan has had a number of great games in the blue and white, but perhaps her best and certainly her most memorable was the night she had at LSU on New Year’s Day. Against the then top-five Tigers, the 5-foot-9 point guard had 24 points 7-10 (3-3 3PT) shooting as well as 12 assists on zero turnovers. However, her biggest moment of the game would be her last — a game-winning three to give the Cats a massive victory to open SEC play.

She has scored in double figures in 18 games this season, including nine straight. In eight games, she has posted at least 10 assists and against USC Upstate, she tied the program record for assists in a single game (16) while not turning the ball over once.

Morgan is undoubtably one of the best point guards in the country, but is she the best?

