Tonie Morgan, Amelia Hassett selected 32nd, 35th in WNBA Draft, Jordan Obi goes 44th

Former Kentucky point guard Tonie Morgan has been selected by the Chicago Sky with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. She was the second Wildcat to be taken in this year’s draft. Teonni Key was drafted No. 22 overall to the Toronto Tempo.

[Teonni Key selected by Toronto Tempo with 22nd pick in WNBA Draft]

Then, Amelia Hassett went 35th to the Los Angeles Sparks and Jordan Obi was drafted 44th to the Las Vegas Aces, making it the first time in history that four Kentucky Wildcats were selected in the same WNBA Draft. In 2017, Evelyn Akhator (3rd overall) and Makayla Epps (33rd overall) were drafted together.

Morgan is the second straight Kentucky point guard to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Georgia Amoore went sixth overall to the Washington Mystics a year ago. Perhaps Kenny Brooks is starting a trend in Lexington.

At Kentucky, Morgan averaged 13.8 points, 7.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. She expanded her range too, knocking down 34.4% of her three-point attempts after not shooting very well from beyond the arc before. She also proved that she was an elite passer, even the best in Kentucky history.

Hassett and Obi were a pleasant surprise to see drafted, but it makes sense considering what she brought to Kentucky. Hassett averaged 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, cementing herself as the ultimate three-point shooter who could defend the best player on the other team.

As for Obi, she was sidelined with a lower leg injury her first season at Kentucky, but this past season, she averaged nine points, six rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Even being a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, Obi proved that she can battle down low to score and get rebounds.

All three of Morgan, Hassett and Obi have some qualities that could make them very valuable pieces in the WNBA.

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