Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key impressed WNBA scouts, analysts against LSU

Tonie Morgan had 24 points, 12 rebounds, no turnovers and the game-winning three against LSU. Teonni Key had 17 points and 16 rebounds in her first game back after missing two games due to injury against the Tigers. Both of them turned some heads with how they played in the 80-78 win.

Following the LSU game, KSR asked some anonymous WNBA sources about how the two Kentucky stars could fare in the WNBA when they make that jump.

Some of these sources are team-affiliated scouts, some work in the league in other areas and some cover the league (or women’s basketball in general) either independently or for an outlet. Point being, all of the sources KSR talked to are either directly or indirectly tied to the WNBA and a number of its teams.

Tonie Morgan’s playmaking and unique skill set is a major plus

We’ll start with Morgan, who seems to be improving her draft stock every time she takes the court. One WNBA scout told KSR that she was “definitely someone I’d draft in the late-first to early second [round].” That same scout broke down Morgan’s game in-depth, explaining what makes her such an intriguing prospect.

“What most impresses me, seeing her now, is the way she controls the game in ball screens,” the scout noted. “She’s always been explosive, but she’s so intentional now about her angles out of the pick and roll, changing speeds, and stringing out bigs to create mismatches — both for herself as a driver and to create an advantageous position for a big in the post. I love the way she plays off two feet — both as a finisher and mid-range scorer, where she’s been very effective over the last two years. She lives at the rim, and that ability to create paint touches is her best trait as a prospect.”

One particular WNBA analyst told KSR that Morgan “delivered one of the finest individual performances in the history of Kentucky women’s basketball” as the Cats beat LSU. That was made possible in large part because of how uniquely dangerous she is on offense.

“Tonie has a special change of pace and level of control with the ball in her hands,” another WNBA scout told KSR. “She’s not traditionally fast, but she gets where she wants, when she wants with elite handles and power. Great mid-range touch and a legit table-setter who creates easy offense. Where she gets with the outside shot will be important for her upside, but she’s better and more dynamic than most of the backup point guards in the W right now.”

“She’s always been a solid scorer, but this year she’s really shined as a passer and playmaker under Kenny Brooks,” one particular source told KSR. “She’s a bit undersized, but so was Georgia Amoore. At the very least, some WNBA team will invite Morgan to camp.”

Another WNBA analyst mentioned to KSR that Morgan “is a formidable three-level scorer with really good body control (especially when adjusting mid-play) and solid footwork. Her patience to let things develop and pick her spots is something that has helped her production this season, particularly from three-point range.”

She is shooting a career-best 40.7% from three-point range, but several sources indicated to KSR that they aren’t totally sold on her as a legit three-point threat considering the volume. However, KSR’s sources pretty much unanimously also acknowledged that Morgan’s step-up in shooting from deep is something to at least be appealed by.

Of course, at the end of the day, teams won’t be drafting her because she’s an elite shooter. One women’s basketball analyst said that for Morgan, “the assists-to-turnover ratio is bound to stick out. Point guard is probably the position across the league with the least depth and any guard that can come in and control the offense is valuable.”

All league sources that KSR spoke with seemed to suggest that Morgan will be someone to look out for in the 2026 WNBA Draft. The general consensus is that she could be a borderline first-round pick, which is really impressive considering where she was according to some before the season began.

Now, let’s talk about Teonni Key.

Teonni Key’s size, mobility and range set her apart from others

When you look at Teonni Key, the thing that immediately jumps at you is that she isn’t like most other 6-foot-5 prospects in women’s college basketball. Traditionally, a 6-foot-5 kid is a rather immobile, back-to-the-basket center that lives in the paint. However, Key is a multi-positional athlete that has some guard abilities.

“At 6-foot-5, with speed and a long frame, Teonni Key has always had the physical attributes to be a WNBA player, and the potential was always there too,” one source said. “Injuries and undefined roles kept her from reaching that potential at North Carolina, but she’s finding it at Kentucky, showing off as a solid shot-blocker and reliable rebounder.”

One analyst echoed that sentiment, saying, “Key is known for her versatility on both offense and defense. She stands out as a forward not only for her scoring ability but also for her unique skills as a non-traditional big, including her passing and defensive presence in the paint.”

One source in particular, however, was actually about as high on Key’s offensive ability as they were about her defensive ability.

“Teonni Key’s smooth release is a thing of beauty. Pairing it with killer efficiency (50-plus percent the last two seasons), sound footwork and a gorgeous fadeaway almost feels criminal,” they told KSR. “She has really good patience and footwork while in the paint, often working through doubles or traps with ease, which will serve her well at the pro level. What’s more, while her rebounding numbers a down a bit this season, she’s still a force on the glass. She tracks the ball well and puts herself in a position to do the often-underappreciated little things, which go a long way with teams.”

When you factor in all of that, Key is someone who “I think just about any team would be willing to take a chance on,” one source mentioned. “The W ultimately is still currently a league of bigs and you can’t have enough size,” that same source added.

One WNBA scout told KSR that, “Key is a tremendous defensive talent and athlete with a lot of upside as an offensive player, but some rawness to her game given all the injuries and lack of playing time before Kentucky. However, it’s rare to find players that bring her versatility and willingness to defend anywhere and everywhere on the court.”

Another scout went even further in depth, highlighting that Key has made serious strides since her freshman year — something you can’t say about a lot of the bigs in the upcoming draft class.

“In a draft class like this, there are a lot of players that have staggered development-wise from their freshman year and haven’t quite made meaningful improvements — Cotie McMahon and Janiah Barker are probably the best examples,” the scout said. “So, I think when you look at Teonni, she’s at the other end of the spectrum, making year-over-year improvements, so that developmental arc could be intriguing to teams.”

“She’s obviously a great athlete with real athleticism, plays hard and rebounds — that’s what she’ll be asked to do most in the W,” that same source added.

Key, like Morgan, isn’t a perfect prospect — needing to work on making shots consistently, staying out of foul trouble and making good decisions with the ball in her hands, according to a number of sources — but “there are the outlines of a WNBA player worth taking a flyer on in a similar range as Morgan.” It sounds like Key could play herself into potential borderline first-round status as well.

Both Morgan and Key begun their Kentucky careers as under-the-radar prospects, but now, a lot of people and teams in and around the WNBA are keeping a close eye on on them, especially with how they played against LSU.