Tonie Morgan thankful to 'leave my mark here' after breaking Kentucky's single season assists record

Tonie Morgan already holds the single game assists record at Kentucky, tying Patty Jo Hedges-Ward’s record of 16 in a game when the Cats beat USC Upstate way back in November. However, now that we’re in February, the 5-foot-9 Georgia Tech transfer has further cemented her name in the lore of Kentucky women’s basketball.

Against Texas A&M, Morgan dished out eight assists, and her third one of the night gave her the Kentucky single season assists record that Georgia Amoore set last year. Amoore recorded 213 assists through 31 total games, and Morgan is now up to 219 through just 26 games.

Following Kentucky’s win over the Aggies on Thursday, Morgan took a second to express her gratitude regarding the achievment.

“It’s a surreal experience,” she said in Kentucky’s postgame press conference. “I’m obviously thanking my teammates because they got to make shots for me to get that, but it just was great to leave my mark here even though I’m only going to be here one year.”

Kenny Brooks added to what Morgan had to say, mainly praising her ability to give up a part of herself in order to flourish within his system.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have point guards like that, and we wanted her as soon as she hit the portal,” Brooks said of Morgan. “She was the one that I wanted. I felt like we could make that connection, and I’m extremely proud of her. I mean, it’s a new age. It is a new age of athletics where a kid — like she and I are going to spend probably nine months together, not even a year, nine months together, and the willingness that she has to get better — I’m not going to say she’s surrendered herself to me, but I’m sure there’s things that she would love to combat, but we don’t have time to argue.”

Even when the two don’t see eye-to-eye, Morgan has continued to put her head down and go to work, which has made her into the not only one of the best point guards in the country, but the best version of herself.

“So, she’s done the best part of not shying away from the moment, she might think that I’m pissed at her, and she’s still going to call me and say, ‘Hey, can we watch film today,’ because we don’t have time to waste, and I credit her for that because it’s not an easy situation, especially in this position with a point guard coach to come in and try to get this thing and get on the same page in less than a year.”

Morgan was asked if she personally felt like she and Brooks had finally gotten on the same page, and she was pretty clear with her answer.

“We’re on the same page,” she said. “I know what he’s thinking, he knows what I’m thinking. It makes the game flow a lot better, makes my teammates feel more comfortable, and it just makes us all on the same page. I feel like we were definitely on the same page tonight, but as far as the season, I mean, every game I feel closer and closer, and that’s just what I wanted in a coach, and I’m glad I came here.”

