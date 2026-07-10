Tony Delk stopped by Kentucky's practice in Las Vegas

It’s been mostly fun and games so far for Kentucky’s trip to Las Vegas, but getting in practice sessions is still a big part of this week’s adventure out West. One of the program’s all-time greats stopped by Thursday’s workout session to catch up with his old teammate and check out next season’s Wildcats.

The legendary Tony Delk was the surprise visitor, offering up some insight on what it takes to be a high-level basketball player. He would know, too. Delk was a First-Team All-American during his senior year at Kentucky, helping the ‘Cats win the 1996 national championship with Pope serving as team captain.

Playing for UK won’t always be easy. Delk even joked with Pope about wanting to transfer four games into his freshman season. But he knows best that if you put in the work, success will come with it.

“You find out that the guys around you are good — all of these guys have been great somewhere, at some high school or some college they transferred in from,” Delk said. “You have to compete with these guys, and it starts every day. You don’t just come in and, all of a sudden, get your starting spot and think you’re going to keep it all year. You have to be challenged by the guys on the bench, the guys coming in as starters.

“It really begins with how mentally tough and focused you are; you have to stay focused in this game. Focus comes from the coaches and not letting outside people come in and influence you.”

That’s some good advice — not just when it comes to basketball, either.

Met up with a LEGENDARY member of the #BBN, Tony Delk 👏 pic.twitter.com/adS9OA6q9L — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 10, 2026

Now that his playing days are behind him, Delk currently serves as a scout for the Denver Nuggets. The Tennessee native spent 10 seasons in the NBA (and one more overseas) after his four-year college career in Lexington.

Delk had a handful of productive pro seasons, particularly his two-year stretch with the Phoenix Suns, which included a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting in the 2000-01 campaign. That was also the same season he randomly dropped 53 points against the Sacramento Kings. He never scored more than 30 points in any other NBA game.

Remember when Delk was an assistant on John Calipari‘s Kentucky bench for a couple of seasons, too? He was a coach for the first two years of the Calipari era before taking on an assistant job at New Mexico State for two more seasons. Delk mostly got out of coaching after that and entered the broadcasting field soon after.

But he still has time to hang out around his alma mater.