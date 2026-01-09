Kentucky transfer target Tony Diaz commits to Iowa

Kentucky is in the market for help at wide receiver in the transfer portal. Numerous names have emerged in the first week-plus of the portal. One of the prospects who visited Lexington officially came off the board on Friday night.

Tony Diaz is headed to the Big Ten. The wide receiver transfer will play for Iowa in 2026.

The UTRGV transfer spent two seasons in the FCS level with the upstart program. As a redshirt freshman, Tony Diaz recorded 68 receptions for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. The San Marcos (Texas) High product earned All-American honorable mention honors for the big year. Diaz entered the portal after the season and locked in visits with Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt. Kirk Ferentz‘s program has added a wideout with multiple years of eligibility and big-time speed.

Top targets DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) still remain on the board for Kentucky. Elsewhere, Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas), Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon), Zion Kearney (Oklahoma), and Dre’Lon Miller (Colorado) all have visits completed or will visit UK this weekend.

