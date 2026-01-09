Kentucky transfer target Tony Diaz commits to Iowa
Kentucky is in the market for help at wide receiver in the transfer portal. Numerous names have emerged in the first week-plus of the portal. One of the prospects who visited Lexington officially came off the board on Friday night.
Tony Diaz is headed to the Big Ten. The wide receiver transfer will play for Iowa in 2026.
The UTRGV transfer spent two seasons in the FCS level with the upstart program. As a redshirt freshman, Tony Diaz recorded 68 receptions for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. The San Marcos (Texas) High product earned All-American honorable mention honors for the big year. Diaz entered the portal after the season and locked in visits with Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt. Kirk Ferentz‘s program has added a wideout with multiple years of eligibility and big-time speed.
Top targets DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) still remain on the board for Kentucky. Elsewhere, Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas), Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon), Zion Kearney (Oklahoma), and Dre’Lon Miller (Colorado) all have visits completed or will visit UK this weekend.
Kentucky transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard