Top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton begins Kentucky official visit on Friday

A big-time high school prospect will spend the weekend in Lexington.

Class of 2027 four-star recruit Ryan Hampton begins his official visit to Kentucky on Friday and is scheduled to stay on campus through Sunday. Head coach Mark Pope has hosted plenty of 2027 players for unofficial visits, but Hampton is the first player from this cycle to take an official visit with the Wildcats.

Ranked No. 6 overall in the 2027 class by Rivals, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard has already taken OVs to the likes of Nebraska, SMU, and NC State when the Wolfpack were coached by Will Wade, who is now at LSU. Hampton took an unofficial visit to check out Wade’s new program in April. UK offered him a scholarship in late April after Pope paid him an in-home visit.

There has been talk of the DME Academy (FL) product potentially reclassifying to 2026 and playing college basketball for the upcoming 2026-27 season, but his father, Rod, told KSR+ this week that his son is sticking with the 2027 class. Rod believes Ryan is built to play for a Blue Blood and in the SEC.

“We’re not shying away from the spotlight,” Rod said. “Kentucky is definitely in the spotlight. If you do well at Kentucky, you win, and you get all your dreams.”

Hampton, the younger brother of former NBA player RJ Hampton (who was also recruited by Kentucky out of the 2019 class before heading overseas), has been a long-time target for Pope‘s staff. Former assistant Alvin Brooks III, who has strong ties to the Hampton family, was leading the charge for the most part until his departure earlier this offseason. But new assistant Mo Williams has since taken over, leading to the offer earlier this spring.

“Pope’s pitch is that there’s a standard going to Kentucky, you will forever be a Wildcat,” Hampton told KSR+ in late May. “He told me when he came to my house that he wants the best for his players. They went far, the Sweet 16, in his earliest season. The last one, they didn’t really do good, but they came back.

“Coach Pope is a great person, a great guy, and Coach Mo Williams and the whole coaching staff. They’re definitely great people. The team that they have this year, I think they’ll be special, for sure. I’m definitely going to be watching.”

Hampton will certainly be getting the Blue Carpet treatment this weekend.