Top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton set to officially visit Kentucky this week

The Big Blue Nation remains on Milan Momcilovic Watch, but he’s not the only player being recruited by the Wildcats.

According to Rivals’ Joe Tipton, four-star high school prospect Ryan Hampton is scheduled to officially visit Kentucky this week. Ranked No. 12 overall in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hampton has previously taken OVs to the likes of Nebraska, SMU, and NC State under former head coach Will Wade, who is now at LSU. Hampton took an unofficial visit to LSU in April.

There has been talk of Hampton reclassifying to 2026 and playing college basketball for the 2026-27 season, but the 6-foot-6 shooting guard recently said the plan right now is to stay in 2027. Kansas, Baylor, and Southern California are the other schools in regular contact with him.

5⭐️ Ryan Hampton is taking an official visit to Kentucky this week, source told @Rivals.



The 6-6 shooting guard is the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2027 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/L7etCZkKZN pic.twitter.com/ZE6sZcadOT — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 1, 2026

The younger brother of former NBA player RJ Hampton (who was also recruited by Kentucky out of the 2019 class before heading overseas), Ryan has been a long-time target for Mark Pope‘s staff. Former assistant Alvin Brooks III, who has strong ties to the Hampton family, was leading the charge for the most part until his departure earlier this offseason. But new assistant Mo Williams has since taken over. Pope then visited Hampton at his home in late April, offering him a scholarship soon after.

“Pope’s pitch is that there’s a standard going to Kentucky, you will forever be a Wildcat,” Hampton recently told KSR+. “He told me when he came to my house that he wants the best for his players. They went far, the Sweet 16, in his earliest season. The last one, they didn’t really do good, but they came back.

“Coach Pope is a great person, a great guy, and Coach Mo Williams and the whole coaching staff. They’re definitely great people. The team that they have this year, I think they’ll be special, for sure. I’m definitely going to be watching.”

A reclass decision would completely change Hampton’s recruitment. If that were to happen, it would be announced sometime between now and after Peach Jam in July. Summer workouts for next season begin soon. But if Hampton remains in 2027, he says a commitment would likely happen during his senior season.

Either way, Kentucky is going to be in the mix.

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.