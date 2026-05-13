Top 150 Kentucky Offensive Tackle Targets Sets Decision Date
Kentucky is taking big swings on the recruiting trail in Will Stein‘s first offseason as the Wildcats’ head coach. Offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich is big-game hunting in the trenches, and one of his top targets is ready to announce his college decision.
JaTori Williams tells Hayes Fawcett that he will announce his college decision May 22 on the Rivals YouTube Channel. His five finalists are Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, and Miami.
Hailing from Alabama prep powerhouse Phenix City Central, Williams is the No. 105 player and the ninth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He originally committed to Alabama in the fall, but reopened his recruitment at the conclusion of the 2025 college football regular season.
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Williams planned to take official visits to Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida State in the month of June. This is an abrupt change of plans that doesn’t seem like good news. Since sharing his decision date, Miami has received RPM picks to land the Top-150 player’s services.
Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class
The Wildcats have already added a pair of offensive linemen to the 2027 recruiting class. The 15-person class is currently ranked No. 16 in the country.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 337 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 408 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 435 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 465 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 556 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 557 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 592 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 663 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,066 overall)
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