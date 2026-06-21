Top 2028 Prospects get Early Look at Kentucky

During the first summer of recruiting for Will Stein, Big Blue Nation has kept a keen eye on the official visitor guest list. That’s just one part of the recruiting equation for the Kentucky football recruiting operation.

Remember during the spring, when seemingly every week another Top 10 quarterback was on Kentucky’s campus? That essentially happened this summer, just with players from the 2028 recruiting class.

Carter Zingelmann, a Texas native who’s the 11th-ranked passer in the 2028 class, made the trip to see what Kentucky was cooking in early June. James “Booboo” Armstrong was in Lexington on Friday. A top 150 overall player, Rivals ranks the Aliquippa, PA native as the No. 9 quarterback in the rising junior class.

That visit was just a few weeks after Marcus Washington camped at Kentucky. The California native will be one of the top-ranked players in the 2029 class when those sophomores-to-be finally receive a ranking. Another talented 2029 target, Khayel Sam Fong-Talia, made his first unofficial visit to Lexington last weekend. He described it as an “amazing experience” to KSR Plus’ Justin Rowland.

“I think what stood out to me was the big family environment and emphasis on bonding outside of football as a whole, including the coaches,” he said. “I didn’t have many expectations coming into the week since it was my first time there, but everything about the facilities and schemes and the city in general impressed me.”

Those are just the quarterbacks. Tony Washington Jr. is cooking up something big. The UK EDGE coach had the Cats in on multiple top targets in 2027, but didn’t get in early enough to reel in one of those Top 25 talents. He got one on campus in the final week of the live recruiting period.

Antonio Thomas Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound pass-rusher who looks like he could put on pads and play in the SEC tomorrow. The Tampa native is a four-star talent, the No. 17 overall player, and fourth-ranked EDGE in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He said earlier this summer that Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida were recruiting him harder than anyone. The Cats are fishing in the right waters.

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