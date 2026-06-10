Top Kentucky targets invited to USA Basketball's U17 training camp

The 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team training camp begins Saturday and runs through next week. College coaches won’t be allowed in attendance, but several of Kentucky’s top recruiting targets will travel out to Colorado Springs for a chance to make the final roster.

On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced the 36 athletes (ranging from the 2026 to 2029 classes) invited to participate. Six of them have already announced offers from head coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats. Only 12 players will make the final roster for the 2026 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, which is scheduled for June 27-July 5 in Istanbul.

Below are the Kentucky targets with offers heading to training camp, all of them coming from the 2027 class. Of the 36 participants, one is from the 2026 class, 10 are from the 2027 class, 21 are from the 2028 class, and three are from the 2029 class.

Player Measureables/School Rivals Industry Ranking CJ Rosser, PF 6-9, 195 | Southeastern Prep (FL) 5-star: No. 1 overall Beckham Black, PG 6-3, 180 | Southeastern Prep (FL) 5-star: No. 6 overall Nasir Anderson, PG 6-3, 220 | Prolific Prep (FL) 5-star: No. 9 overall Jordan Page, SG 6-5, 195 | Broughton (NC) 4-star: No. 11 overall Cayden Daughtry, PG 6-0, 160 | Calvary Christian (FL) 4-star: No. 15 overall Chase Lumpkin, SG 6-4, 180 | McEachern (GA) 4-star: No. 43 overall

36 athletes will participate in 2026 🇺🇸 #USABMU17 training camp starting June 14 in Colorado Springs!



🏀 https://t.co/yOtMSmEyzr pic.twitter.com/J4XrJmo5n2 — USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 9, 2026

Of those six with UK offers, four of them — Rosser, Anderson, Black, and Page — were members of the 2025 USA Men’s U16 National Team, which won gold at the 2025 FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup last summer. Team USA has won gold at every single edition of the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, which dates back to 2010. That’s seven consecutive gold medals, not to mention an undefeated all-time record of 51-0.

Team USA will look to continue that streak of gold medals and blowout victories beginning June 27 in the event’s opener against France. The Americans will then face Japan on June 28 before closing group play on June 30 against Italy. From there, the event turns into a single-elimination tournament. With another loaded roster, the USA will be the heavy favorite to repeat once again.