Top OL Target Locks in Kentucky Official Visit During Significant Recruiting Weekend

The most successful Kentucky football run in generations was built on the backs of bruising offensive linemen. The Big Blue Wall had a reputation as one of the nastiest, most physical units in the SEC. Unfortunately, the mystique has eroded away. Will Stein has made it his mission to fortify the trenches with Cutter Leftwich, and it can’t happen without an exceptional recruiting operation.

Kentucky successfully navigated the treacherous transfer portal. That short-term success does not provide a long-term solution. For the offensive line, that can only happen in high school recruiting.

The Wildcats are casting a wide net to find talented offensive linemen, but they aren’t going too far to hone in on targets. Pulaski County’s Brady Hull was the first to commit to the 2027 recruiting class. Another talented interior offensive lineman from nearby is at the top of the Kentucky football recruiting big board.

Reed Gerken, a Top-500 talent from Perrysburg, Ohio, shared on social media that he will officially visit Kentucky June 19-22. The Wildcats are a part of his Top 10, with Wisconsin and Tennessee considered UK’s top competition. Gerken visited Lexington for a Junior Day in January and was blown away.

“With the attention to detail that they had when talking to me, I never felt like they were rushing my family or me. They were all ears to my mom’s questions about how Kentucky compares to other places they’ve been,” Gerken told KSR Plus.

“I’ve been to quite a few places where I’ve been treated well, but honestly, that Kentucky visit was probably one of the best visits I’ve been on. My family understood that the second we started coming back home.”

Family is a big part of the Kentucky recruiting pitch. A couple of coaches actually started a group chat with the offensive lineman and his sisters to cultivate a relationship with the entire family. “They’ve done an unbelievable job making me feel wanted, like Lexington could be the place for me.”

During this portion of the recruiting calendar, top prospects are making plans to fill their calendars with trips to colleges all across the country. Many players will take unofficial visits during spring practice, followed by official visits during the summer. Even though it’s four months away, one month in June appears to be a pivotal moment for the future of the program.

A tried and true recruiting tactic is to anchor a large recruiting event with commitments, to give the other players an idea of who they could play with in the future. Brady Hull will be in Lexington on June 19. As will these other big-time prospects:

Ezekiel Ayangbile, 4-Star DL

Iveon Lewis, 4-Star WR

Israel Abrams, Top-5 QB

Aden Starling, Georgia WR Commit

Jatori Williams, 4-Star OT

Brooklyn Maxey, 3-Star ATH

Reed Gerken, 3-Star IOL

Brady Hull, 3-Star IOL

