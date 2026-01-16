Top-ranked 2027 recruit CJ Rosser will visit Kentucky next month

The top-ranked high school junior in the country will make his way to Lexington soon.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, 6-foot-9 power forward CJ Rosser will take an unofficial visit to Kentucky and Louisville in the coming weeks. The Southeastern Prep (FL) product will attend the Cardinals’ game against SMU on January 31 before checking out the Wildcats’ game against Oklahoma on February 4.

Along with UK and UL, Rosser also holds offers from the likes of North Carolina, Miami (FL), Michigan, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, NC State, BYU, Auburn, and others. He recently visited UNC and told Rivals earlier this month that he’s been hearing the most from Arkansas, Miami, and Kentucky. Rivals considers him the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

5⭐️ CJ Rosser, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2027 class, has scheduled official visits to Kentucky and Louisville, a source told @Rivals.



Dates for each trip (+): https://t.co/OIqVx5FFik pic.twitter.com/W4JHL4EXyF — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) January 16, 2026

Kentucky has been recruiting Rosser — a North Carolina native — since watching him play at the Nike EYBL live period session in Memphis back in May. He was offered by head coach Mark Pope the same month. Since then, UK assistant coach Mikhail McLean has been in the most contact with Rosser. McLean also traveled to Mexico in June to see Rosser play for Team USA.

“Coach McLean just reaching out daily, staying in touch right before basically every game,” Rosser said last month of his communication with Kentucky. “Letting us know good luck, letting me know who they play that night, stuff like that.”

Rosser has a big stretch of basketball coming up before he looks ahead to a couple of college visits. Teaming up alongside 7-foot C Obinna Ekezie Jr. (No. 2 overall) and 6-foot-2 PG Beckham Black (No. 18) for Southeastern Prep, they’ll play in the annual Hoophall Classic at Springfield College, which tips off this week. They’ll play on Monday (Jan. 19) against The Newman School (MA) at 9:00 a.m. ET on BattlerTV.

