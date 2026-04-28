Top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes commits to Kansas over Kentucky

After months and months of anticipation, the wait is finally over.

During Tuesday night’s edition of Inside the NBA, five-star class of 2026 wing Tyran Stokes officially announced his commitment to Kansas. Stokes, the top-ranked player in his class, was down to a trio of finalists: Kansas, Kentucky, and Oregon. But this was a battle between the two Blue Bloods, one that was ultimately won by the Jayhawks.

Despite being from Louisville and partnered with Nike, Stokes opted for the adidas school in Lawrence. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope even looked to hire one of Stokes’ high school assistant coaches, Jamal Crawford, but he’ll now look elsewhere to fill out the rest of his 2026-27 roster.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, has committed to Kansas, he announced.



The 6-7 small forward ultimately chose the Jayhawks over Kentucky and Oregon.https://t.co/9hG9euvqTc pic.twitter.com/Bwzga1r9tq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 28, 2026

Stokes would have been a major addition for the Wildcats next season, likely putting them in the conversation as a top 10 preseason squad. Now it’s back to the Big Board. Following the addition of James Madison transfer forward Justin McBride right before Stokes’ decision, Kentucky is up to 11 players on board for the 2026-27 campaign, with four more spots to potentially fill. Transfer guard Jerone Morton (Washington State) is another possible add, but it will be hard to find someone else out there who can provide an immediate impact like Stokes.

Incoming transfer guards Zoom Diallo (Washington) and Alex Wilkins (Furman) will make for a formidable backcourt in Lexington next season. If Malachi Moreno returns to UK after going through the NBA Draft process, as expected, then Pope has a starting-caliber center to go along with them. But more talent will be needed if Kentucky wants to contend for a national championship next spring.

There is still plenty of offseason left to go, but missing out on Stokes, someone Pope recruited since he took the job at UK, is undoubtedly a tough blow for the Wildcats.

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