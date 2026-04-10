Tounde Yessoufou Declares for NBA Draft

[UPDATE (1:15 p.m. ET) | Yessoufou announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft less than an hour after this article was originally published.]

Baylor guard Tounde Yessoufou is still mulling a decision on his future. The 6-foot-5 Baylor guard talked to KSR on Friday about his decision, and shot down rumors that he’s already made a decision to enter the transfer portal.

“It’s not true,” Yessoufou said. “I will be making my decision in the next hour or two after I have had a great conversation with my people and my Coach [Scott] Drew.”

Yessoufou, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Cotonou, Benin, averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game during the 2025-26 season. He shot 46.5 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range.

Kentucky was a player in his recruitment out of high school prior to his commitment to Baylor, joining the likes of Arizona State, USC, Kansas and UConn to pursue. He was rated as the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in the 2025 Rivals Industry Ranking.

“Nobody in my family ever played basketball, I just saw it and loved it,” Yessoufou said of UK back in May 2024. “I knew I wanted to put my heart into it. Coming to the United States, Kentucky was definitely the main thing I watched on social media and doing my research. I feel like it’s a great opportunity to be around people like that. … That was my dream school when I came to the United States.”

We will learn shortly if one of the best guards in the Big 12 this past season will return to Waco under Scott Drew or pursue what is certain to be a long list of suitors elsewhere, should he decide to enter the portal.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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