Transfer Portal Bio Blast: Nic Anderson
Kentucky entered the offseason needing to find multiple starters at wide receiver after changing coaching staffs. Some other roster needs had to be...Read Full Story
Wednesday night was a "prove it" opportunity for the Kentucky Wildcats. They required an 18-point second half comeback and a miracle game-winner by...Read Full Story
The winter storm is coming, and we've got more game-time adjustments to pass along. UK just announced that the women's basketball game vs. Georgia,...Read Full Story
Kentucky has won four straight SEC games, the longest conference winning streak of the Mark Pope era. The Cats have a good chance to extend it to...Read Full Story
Florida and Alabama square off in Gainesville on February 1. That was already shaping up to be a big game, but now it's triple-underlined thanks to...Read Full Story
Kentucky's projected NBA lottery pick will miss another game for the Wildcats. According to KSR's Jack Pilgrim, sophomore center Jayden Quaintance...Read Full Story
Kentucky is the college basketball standard-bearer for the Southeastern Conference. Like the tide, other programs rise to the occasion, win a title...Read Full Story
Injuries continue to test this Kentucky men's basketball team, but the wins keep piling up. In Joe Lunardi's Friday morning Bracketology update...Read Full Story
