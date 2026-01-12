Transfer Portal Diary: A Million Kentucky Commitments

Covering Kentucky football has given me some unforgettable moments. Usually, that comes in the form of outstanding wins. Sometimes, it’s when things get weird in the KSR world. It’s very rare that recruiting makes the cut — Kiyaunta Goodwin’s circus is one that comes to mind — but the transfer portal gave us one of those memorable moments on Sunday afternoon.

My children had just barged into the office. I finished a post to buy enough time to step away from the computer for some playtime. All that was left was to share a post on social media.

Then the Twitter notification buzzed. A commitment. Missouri CB Mark Manfred III is a Cat. I’ll grab that real quick.

“Did you get Ferguson?” Adam Luckett asked me. Ferguson? He committed too? News to me. Luckett was in position to quickly post that the wide receiver popped.

Now there’s a Jacob Polecheck text: “Mark Robinson is committing too.” Wait? I thought Polacheck was breaking another commitment. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?!?!?

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, CJ Baxter popped. We were preparing for the Texas running back’s commitment almost a week ago. Then Indiana entered the picture, and it looked like he may be a Hoosier. Around lunchtime, KSR got the word that it was not a slam dunk for Indiana. Just like that, Kentucky had a former five-star tailback in its backfield.

In less than an hour, there were four public Kentucky football transfer portal commitments. There’s never been anything like it on this beat, and I’m still gasping for air. To make it even more unforgettable, my two sons were brawling in the middle of it all. When we say “expect the unexpected,” it’s also a reminder to ourselves. You never know what sort of haymaker is gonna land during the transfer portal, and Will Stein delivered one on Sunday.

The New Transfer Portal Commitments

RB CJ Baxter, Texas — The top-ranked running back in the nation played like it as a true freshman before undergoing a season-ending knee injury ahead of his sophomore campaign. Hamstring injuries plagued him in 2025. Looking for a fresh start, Kentucky is giving Baxter a second chance in the SEC. If he can play like the guy from 2023, the Cats got a good one in the backfield.

CJ Baxter just posted this throwback on his Instagram story. Once visiting Kentucky as a five-star recruit before committing to Texas — now he’s back in blue and white. Full circle moment for the new Cat!

(via C4era on IG) pic.twitter.com/QqEhzBmBdQ — Jenna Lifshen (@jensreporting) January 11, 2026

OT Mark Robinson, UTEP — The 6-5, 320-pound offensive lineman was an all-conference player at the NAIA level as a true freshman. Then he started in every game at left tackle for UTEP last fall. Texas Tech was also in pursuit, but the Wildcats were able to get Robinson in the fold to compete with Malachi Wood for the starting right tackle spot.

WR Ja’Kayden Ferguson, Arkansas — A long-time UK commit during last year’s cycle, the Houston native flipped to the Razorbacks and burned his redshirt. A highlight maker on the 7-on-7 circuit, the 6-2 athlete caught 26 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns during his final year of prep football.

CB Mark Manfred III, Missouri — A three-star recruit a year ago, the Georgia native spent a redshirt season in CoMo. He’s got four years of college football left and is adding length to a wide-open cornerback room.

Backup QB Developments

There was one commitment that happened a few hours after the rush. Marshall’s JacQai Long entered the fray to add some depth to the Wildcats’ quarterback room. The 6-2, 205-pound West Virginia native appeared in five games last season and finished the season with 31 passing yards and 51 non-sack rushing yards. He is bringing three years of eligibility with him to Lexington.

Long was not one of the three potential players in Kentucky’s crosshairs to become QB2. Elon’s Landen Clark visited Lexington before landing at LSU. Tre Guerra came from the JUCO ranks and earned plenty of interest from big-name schools before committing to Coastal Carolina.

Even though the Cats picked up Long, two other options could still be on the table. Ryan Staub started in a game for Colorado this year in the middle of their messy QB situation. He visited Kentucky and is still interested in the Cats. Cincinnati and Ohio State are his other options. Luke Moga is another interesting quarterback who played for Will Stein last fall at Oregon. An outstanding athlete who was a sprinter in high school, his father played football at Kentucky. Moga entered the transfer portal on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on him.

Three Big Decisions Loom

The good news started rolling in when we discovered that Tegra Tshabola spent his Sunday in Lexington. A two-year starter at right guard for Ohio State, he’s one of the most coveted interior offensive linemen in the transfer portal. He’s been on Kentucky’s radar since he rose to recruiting stardom in the Cincinnati area. Now Kentucky is competing against Auburn and Ole Miss for his commitment.

Former Texas WR DeAndre Moore was another well-known Blue Chip recruit who was a two-year starter in Austin. Kentucky got the first crack at the playmaker. He took trips to Colorado and wrapped up a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend.

It feels like the Cats are in a good position for both players. They could provide some headline news when the dead period begins tomorrow. Transfer portal visits will not be taking place across the country from Monday through Wednesday as coaches gather at the AFCA Convention.

It’s unclear where Kentucky stands with Malcolm Simmons. The Auburn wide receiver has kept a low profile since he visited Lexington. His other two potential transfer portal suitors, Arkansas and Texas A&M, have taken similar players, but it’s anyone’s guess where Simmons will ultimately land.

Will Stein is Tired

But he still found time to check in with BBN on Sunday, “The best fans in the country.” Get some rest, Coach!

Will Stein checks in with the Big Blue Nation. pic.twitter.com/p2RSWUw8Zb — KSR (@KSRonX) January 12, 2026

