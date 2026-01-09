Transfer Portal Diary: Quiet, Too Quiet

A day in the transfer portal feels more like a week. The sword cuts both ways. On some days, the commitments never feel like they’re going to stop. On others, it’s a dessert of news and information. Today, Kentucky fans were looking for an oasis.

For the first time since the opening day of this transfer portal period, Kentucky did not add a commitment. Naturally, the lack of news creates some anxiety, particularly as some high-profile players weigh their final decision. Are they committing elsewhere? What’s next for the Cats? Why is it so quiet?!?!

“The calm before the storm” is a saying for a reason.

Kentucky’s biggest day on campus during the transfer portal period was when Will Stein was on campus. He’s coaching in the CFP Semifinal on Friday night. When that game is over, players from two more teams will become transfer portal candidates. There are a few visitors lined up for Friday, but it feels like another big day awaits once the Kentucky head coach returns to Lexington. Whether that’s only for a day or for the foreseeable future is to be determined. There are also a few decisions looming that could come at any moment.

Offensive Tackle Watch

After missing out on Tyree Adams, there’s one offensive tackle at the top of Kentucky’s Big Board. Xavier Chaplin wrapped up his visit to Florida State on Thursday. Kentucky got a chance to make the first impression.

Auburn’s starting left tackle in 2025 also has two years of starting experience at Virginia Tech. He earned Third-Team All-American honors during one of those seasons in Blacksburg and All-ACC honors in another. Chaplin is a Big Fish in the transfer portal. Can Kentucky reel him in? We may find out in the next 24 hours.

The Biggest Addition: Retention

Sometimes the best signings are re-signings. That is the new world of college football and Kentucky got a big one on Thursday night.

Willie Rodriguez announced he will return to Kentucky for the 2026 season. His sophomore season was the most productive by a Kentucky tight end since CJ Conrad’s senior year. The Kentucky native’s combination of size and athleticism would have made him one of the most coveted tight ends in the transfer portal. Instead, he’s going to be a vital weapon in Will Stein’s offense, one that leans on its tight ends to make plays.

Kentucky Hosts Visitors from Colorado

We did not see the Cats secure any commitments, but we did learn about a few more players on their transfer portal big board. A pair of them come from Colorado, and they’re both expected to be at Kentucky on Friday.

Dre’Lon Miller is a former four-star talent who has a unique skill set. After catching 32 passes as a true freshman, he was moved to running back in the middle of his sophomore season. He tallied 579 total yards and five touchdowns over his two seasons in Boulder. He visited Louisville on Wednesday, and will wrap up his visit tour with a trip to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Kentucky has been looking for options to add to its quarterback room. When Kaidon Salter struggled, Coach Prime eventually handed the keys over to Ryan Staub. The leash was short, and the offense was eventually turned over to a 5-star freshman. Over five games, he completed 30-55 passes for three touchdowns and four interceptions. In addition to Kentucky, he also has visits lined up to Cincinnati and Ohio State.

Transfer Portal Commits