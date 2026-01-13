Transfer Portal Diary: Brick by Brick

Mark Stoops took Kentucky football to unprecedented heights by doing the unexpected. Rather than trying to gimmick the Cats to success in the SEC, he built the foundation of the program in the trenches. Many thought it was a fool’s errand, but it produced one hell of a run, one never seen before in Lexington.

As the sun rises on a new era of Kentucky football, the new head coach isn’t abandoning the emphasis on physicality at the line of scrimmage. Will Stein climbed the coaching ladder by feeding studs and scoring a bunch of points. It was all made possible by the big men leading the way.

During Stein’s three-year run at Oregon, the Ducks had a top-three offensive line in college football every single year. Ahead of his first season as an SEC coach, he’s making big moves in the transfer portal to ensure this offensive line is one to be reckoned with in the league.

A Closer Look at the Kentucky Offensive Line

Tegra Tshabola shared on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring from Ohio State to Kentucky. A two-year starter for the Buckeyes at right guard, he only allowed one sack in 706 drop-backs. He’s an enormous human who’s competed against the best of the best while reaching the pinnacle of the sport as a National Champion.

Tshabola will line up next to Coleton Price, arguably the best center in the transfer portal, who is bringing multiple years of starting experience from the Big 12. At left tackle is Kentucky’s biggest win in the transfer portal. Lance Heard is an All-SEC talent who is playing for the Cats to climb into the first round of the NFL Draft. We do not know exact dollar figures for everyone, but I’d be shocked if there is a Wildcat making more than Heard next fall.

Stein has made it clear that he is willing to invest top-dollar to ensure that Kentucky has a quality offensive line protecting Kenny Minchey. It’s not just the big names either.

Mark Robinson is a fascinating addition at offensive tackle. He started his career in the NAIA ranks, jumped up to UTEP after one season, and has been a starter for the entire ride. He will compete for the starting right tackle spot with Malachi Mood, an enormous, homegrown veteran who should be playing his best football when the competition begins this spring.

“Competition” was the keyword in that last sentence. Stein made it abundantly clear in his first KSR interview that it will be a tenet of his program. There will be no ones or twos in practice. Just a blue and a white squad. There are multiple former Blue Chips ready to compete.

Florida tried to get Aba Selm to leave the state, but the offensive guard stuck with the Cats and is preparing for his third season. Max Anderson was a four-star talent from Texas who spent the last two years at Tennessee. Jordan Knox was an interesting addition that got overlooked on Signing Day. He actually logged a couple of starts at Northwestern before taking the JUCO route. Olaus Alinen may be the wildest card of them all. The former Top-200 talent started his career at Alabama and has some guard and tackle versatility in his bag.

Kentucky got away from what made the Wildcats successful: top-notch play in the trenches. In his opening month on the job, Will Stein has made it his mission to rebuild the Big Blue Wall, brick by brick.

Waiting on a Receiver

Today felt like decision day for DeAndre Moore. That did not happen.

The winds shifted in the morning toward Colorado. As the Buffs gained momentum, Kentucky took one final swing. Moore decided against deciding. The winds may change once again, as they did with his former Texas teammate CJ Baxter, but the Cats are now exploring other options at wide receiver.

Malcolm Simmons was the other big name on the board until the Auburn receiver committed to Texas Tech. Darrell Gill from Syracuse may be an option. There’s also one other option to consider. The big fish they’re looking for may not even be in the transfer portal yet. Kentucky football fans are stuck playing the waiting game a little longer.

More Transfer Portal Additions During the Dead Period

Transfer portal visits are put on pause until Thursday for the dead period. That has slowed things down across the college football landscape, but it hasn’t completely stopped.

Kentucky officially added an Aussie Punter. Tom O’Hara is bringing his boot from Murray State. The Cats also added another quarterback. Carson Cruver will be a preferred walk-on after spending three years at Florida Atlantic.

Aaron Rodgers just got strip-sacked for a Texans touchdown. I am unwell. Football is the worst. Goodnight.