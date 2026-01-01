Transfer Portal Happenings: Is Kentucky in the mix for a Top QB?

The transfer portal officially opens for business when the clock strikes midnight. The Kentucky coaching staff is navigating the process as Will Stein takes the field with Oregon at the Orange Bowl.

Out in Pasadena, the Granddaddy of them all is not a picturesque scene. The late, great John Asher used to say, “It’s always sunny and 75 at Churchill Downs on the First Saturday in May.” That’s what we were taught about the Rose Bowl, but it’s an absolute deluge ahead of Alabama vs. Indiana.

College GameDay is in the middle of that rainy mess, attempting to stay dry and failing miserably. While Kirk Herbstreit was putting on a poncho, Pete Thamel shared a few tidbits about the upcoming transfer portal process for the biggest available free agents at quarterback.

“I’ve been told Indiana is expected to target Josh Hoover, the former TCU quarterback. Hoover was initially a commit to Indiana out of high school,” Thamel reported.

Why is this relevant on Kentucky Sports Radio dot com? BBN perked its ears up when Thamel added this, “Also in the market for Hoover, Louisville and Kentucky.”

Hoover is the most productive quarterback available. The sixth-ranked transfer portal passer, according to On3, he threw for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns as a three-year starter in Fort Worth.

Before you get too excited, let me point out the language Thamel used before mentioning Louisville and Kentucky as potential options. “Indiana is expected to target…” is code for “he’s going to Indiana.” I hate to be the bearer of bad news and burst your transfer portal bubbles, but it would be unwise to get your hopes up for Hoover. It’s nice to hear Kentucky’s name mentioned among the top transfer portal options, but we’re still playing the Cutter Boley waiting game.

Louisville Loses Star Running Back

The day started with some bad news for our brethren on Floyd Street. Running back Isaac Brown is entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Louisville. Brown was the ACC Rookie of the Year and a Freshman All-American in 2024. With more than 2,000 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over two seasons, he became the second-ranked player available once he entered the transfer portal.

I’m reluctant to point and laugh at Louisville because letting him walk is the right move. He’s as explosive as it gets for college running backs, but paying to retain him would take up a huge chunk of their budget. It doesn’t make sense when Duke Watson and Keyjuan Brown are a solid 1-2 punch ready to replace Brown. Even so, we still reserve the right to point and laugh.

Lock in for Wall-to-Wall Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage

Kentucky isn’t immune to high-profile departures. We learned that the Smith Twins, former Blue Chip prospects who were big gets on the high school recruiting trail, are leaving the program. There are now a dozen Kentucky Wildcats expected to hit the transfer portal, and that number will surely grow.

