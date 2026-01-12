Transfer Portal: Gilmore Flips, Strey Follows, and More

Good morning, friends. Welcome to the Transfer Portal Dead Period. The name is deceiving. It creates an illusion that the transfer portal is idle, but that’s far from the case. Players just aren’t visiting schools for the next three days.

On Monday morning, a few familiar players announced their commitments to other schools. One of the moves will make you giggle.

Hardley Gilmore Changes His Mind, Again

Hardley Gilmore is playing the transfer portal Hokey Pokey. The Florida wide receiver reclassified to play early at Kentucky. After his true freshman season, he transferred to Nebraska, but only stuck around Lincoln for spring practice before returning to Kentucky. He caught 28 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

Gilmore entered the transfer portal this offseason and committed to Louisville. That isn’t sticking. Matt Zenitz reports Gilmore has signed with Baylor. That’s four transfer portal moves in one calendar year. You do the Hokey Pokey and you turn yourself around. That’s what it’s all about!

Darrin Strey Follows Wolford to LSU

About a month after arriving at Kentucky, Darrin Strey told KSR that he chose the Cats to play for Eric Wolford. The son of a coach, Wolf coaches with the same tenacity that Strey grew up with in Michigan. The former four-star offensive tackle is sticking with Wolf. He entered the transfer portal on Friday, visited LSU over the weekend, and signed with the Bayou Bengals on Monday.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Commits Elsewhere

Kentucky is actively shopping for transfer portal wide receivers. An interesting target emerged late last week when Dre’lon Miller entered free agency. The former Blue Chipper is a wide receiver who moved to running back this fall after a rash of injuries in Boulder. A visit to Kentucky was scheduled, but it’s unclear if he ever actually made that trip. Instead, Miller committed to Baylor on Monday morning.

The biggest name on Kentucky’s big board at wide receiver is DeAndre Moore, but Colorado is gaining momentum in that recruitment. The Wildcats have hosted a number of other pass-catchers — Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons, LSU’s Kyle Parker, and Elon’s Isaiah Furhmann, to name a few — but more candidates could find their way into the transfer portal before it closes on Friday.