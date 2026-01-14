Transfer Portal Pass Rusher Plans Visit to Kentucky

We are in the heart of the transfer portal dead period. Visitors are unable to visit campuses across the country until Thursday. Kentucky will have two days to get players onto campus before Friday’s drop/add deadline.

The Cats are lining up a visit with a player from the lower ranks. Edge rusher Logan Goodwin tells On3’s Steve Wiltfong he will be at Kentucky later this week. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete from West Chester, Pa., recently took a trip to Pitt.

Goodwin spent the last two seasons playing at the Division II level at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. IUP first entered my radar when the Crimson Hawks traveled to Rupp Arena for an exhibition in 2018. An Indiana University in Pennsylvania? That’s weird.

IUP is now a pretty well-known name around the college football world, thanks to one coach. Curt Cignetti‘s first head coaching gig was at IUP. He turned a 4-win team into a conference champion within two years, compiling a 52-17 record over six seasons at the Division II level from 2011-16.

With Goodwin on the edge of the defense, IUP won a division title in its conference last fall. He tallied 38 tackles, 13 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, and two passes defended. As a true freshman in 2024, Goodwin started in five games and recorded 27 tackles, 8 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks.

Kentucky has added 27 players from the transfer portal this offseason, including a number of interior defensive linemen, but there’s only one EDGE in the class. Like Goodwin, Antonio O’Berry spent his last season playing at a lower level. The Ohio native had 52 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks against FCS competition at Gardner-Webb.

