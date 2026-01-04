Transfer Portal QB Sam Leavitt to Visit Texas Tech

The richest man in college football is getting a chance to wine and dine Kentucky’s top target in the transfer portal.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has spent the last 24 hours in Lexington. The gunslinger’s official visit began on Friday night, when he stayed up watching film with head coach Will Stein till nearly midnight. Even though the Kentucky head coach returned to Oregon on Saturday, Leavitt stuck around to hang out with the rest of the coaches for a dinner in Lexington.

Unfortunately, the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal has plans for another trip.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Leavitt will leave Lexington for an official visit to Texas Tech on Sunday. The Red Raiders replaced Leavitt’s Arizona State as the Big 12 Champs after unloading cash to buy one of the best rosters in the sport. Former player Cody Campbell is a billionaire who is proud to bankroll a College Football Playoff team.

It’s reasonable for Kentucky fans to fear that the Wildcats will get outspent for one of the most expensive players in the portal. However, this visit should not make you give up hope that Stein can reel in a big fish.

Kentucky has made it clear that Leavitt is their top guy. Texas Tech has another top option. Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby was in Lubbock on Friday and will wrap up his weekend in Baton Rouge. For a time, it seemed like Sorsby was a lock for Texas Tech. Not only is he a Dallas native, but his volleyball-playing girlfriend just transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech.

Lane Kiffin is trying to pry Sorsby away from Lubbock. Some may see the Leavitt visit as a backup plan or a leverage play. Either way, this complicated transfer portal process is far from over. BBN has to ride the Leavitt wave a little longer.

