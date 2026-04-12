Transfer Portal Stakes Grow with Addition of Milan Momcilovic

The college basketball transfer portal opened a day after the National Championship. Thousands of players are testing their salt in free agency, but can we all be honest with each other? There have only been a few eye-opening additions to this point. That changed on Sunday.

Milan Momcilovic announced that he will enter his name into NBA Draft consideration and also hop into the transfer portal. When the dust settles, the Iowa State Cyclone will likely be ranked as the top player on the transfer portal market this cycle.

A Second Team All-Big 12 selection, Momcilovic was one of the best three-point shooters in the country, knocking them down from long range at a 48.7% clip. He also averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger released a statement following the news.

“Milan and I have had meaningful discussions about his future over the last couple of weeks. He needs to focus on what is best for him and his family,” said Otezelberger. “We can’t thank him enough for what he has done for our program. We look forward to following him as he pursues his dream of playing in the NBA.”

Kentucky fans know all too well how lethal Momcilovic can be from downtown. In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, he netted 4-9 three-pointers to score 20 points in a 19-point win over the Wildcats.

Although he is entering the idea of the NBA Draft, in all likelihood, we’ll see Momcilovic cash in big by making a move in the transfer portal. I’m sure there are plenty of Kentucky fans who are begging and pleading for the 6-foot-8 forward to end up in Lexington. There are early whispers that Florida could be his next destination, but we will have to let the cake bake a little longer as college basketball coaches bait hooks to land the biggest fish the transfer portal has to offer.

Louisville Lands Two Big Names

Before Momcilovic entered the fray, Flory Bidguna was the top-ranked player in the transfer portal. The 7-footer from Kansas was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He took a trip to Louisville over the weekend with Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad. They both shared on Sunday that they will be Cards. Ahead of what feels like a make-or-break year for Pat Kelsey, Louisville has solidified its core.

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