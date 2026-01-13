RPM Picks Roll In for DeAndre Moore to Colorado

Transfer portal recruitments burn hot and fast. They feature plenty of unexpected twists and turns. This one is about to burn out and likely give Big Blue Nation an unfavorable result.

Former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is one of the most prolific pass-catchers on the market. Ohio State, Louisville, and Ole Miss were in the mix, but his options seemingly narrowed to two after a weekend trip to Oxford: Kentucky and Colorado.

The Cats got the first visit and appeared to have momentum with a new coaching staff in town. However, Colorado has the allure of Coach Prime. The Buffs took the driver’s seat in the recruitment on Monday morning. Kentucky made one more play. Now, Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos are submitting RPM picks for Colorado to land Moore.

NEW: On3’s @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos have logged expert predictions for Colorado to land Texas transfer WR DeAndre Moore🦬



Read: https://t.co/S96Lmdggd0 pic.twitter.com/KtKjCGi4sP — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 13, 2026

A slot receiver with 11 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards over the last two seasons at Texas, Moore is the 12th-ranked pass-catcher to enter the transfer portal this cycle. He was Kentucky’s top known target at wide receiver, but Colorado had an ace in the hole. In December, Deion Sanders hired Brennen Marion to be the Buffs’ offensive coordinator. The former Sacramento State head coach recruited Moore to Texas.

The Cats have added three wide receivers from the transfer portal, including one this morning, Lexington native and former Louisville Cardinal Brock Coffman. They still are looking to make a big splash. Malcolm Simmons was an option until the former Auburn Tiger committed to Texas Tech on Monday. Former Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill could be targeted by Kentucky. There’s also another unknown option to consider. Kentucky may have its sights set on someone who has yet to enter the transfer portal. It closes on Friday, the last day new students can enroll in class for the spring semester at UK.

