Transfer Portal WR Malcolm Simmons to Visit Kentucky
Before the holiday break, KSR was told that the new Kentucky coaching staff will “have ’em lined up” once free agency begins. Less than 24 hours into Will Stein’s first transfer portal period, that is abundantly clear.
On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports that Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is planning a visit to Kentucky. He also has trips on the docket to Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Simmons was a Top-200 recruit in Hugh Freeze’s first recruiting class at Auburn. The Alabama native tallied 1,439 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns during his senior season, and was also a three-time state champion in the long jump. Upon arriving at Auburn, production immediately followed.
He had 400+ receiving yards during each of his first two seasons, accumulating 65 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored a gadget play rushing touchdown this fall. Simmons had seven receptions of 20+ yards and five of 30+ yards. He is the 8th-best available wide receiver in the transfer portal, according to On3, and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Will Stein is looking for studs to feed. Simmons is an explosive playmaker who will be one of the most sought after wide receivers in the transfer portal.
Want more Kentucky football intel during the hectic transfer portal season? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.
Luckett’s Scouting Report on Simmons
Malcolm Simmons (6-0, 186) was a two-year producer in the SEC who enters the transfer portal with 65 career receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns. Playing mostly slot receiver at Auburn, Simmons was strong after the catch (600+ yards after reception) thanks mostly to quick acceleration with the ball in his hands. The wideout was most effective in quick game on smoke screens but owns the long speed to win on posts. Can create easy yards on gadget touches (jet sweeps, end arounds, reverses, etc.). Does a good job sticking his foot in the ground and getting north/south. Avoids running lateral. Not a ton of wiggle in open space but did force 10 missed tackles through two seasons. Gets into top gear quickly but did not show true burner speed on tape.
Route-running remains a work in progress for the transfer as he must do a better job at snapping off routes at the break and becoming more advanced in this state of the game. However, this is a plug-and-play producer in quick game who can makes plays down the field with deep shots are schemed up. Simmons is an explosive playmaker who can create with the football in his hands. Some of the explosive play nature of his game could be unlocked in a better offensive system.
