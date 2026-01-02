Transfer Portal WR Malcolm Simmons to Visit Kentucky

Before the holiday break, KSR was told that the new Kentucky coaching staff will “have ’em lined up” once free agency begins. Less than 24 hours into Will Stein’s first transfer portal period, that is abundantly clear.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports that Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is planning a visit to Kentucky. He also has trips on the docket to Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Simmons was a Top-200 recruit in Hugh Freeze’s first recruiting class at Auburn. The Alabama native tallied 1,439 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns during his senior season, and was also a three-time state champion in the long jump. Upon arriving at Auburn, production immediately followed.

He had 400+ receiving yards during each of his first two seasons, accumulating 65 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored a gadget play rushing touchdown this fall. Simmons had seven receptions of 20+ yards and five of 30+ yards. He is the 8th-best available wide receiver in the transfer portal, according to On3, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Will Stein is looking for studs to feed. Simmons is an explosive playmaker who will be one of the most sought after wide receivers in the transfer portal.

Luckett’s Scouting Report on Simmons