Transfer targets Alex Wilkins, Sebastian Rancik are hanging out at Rupp Arena today
Mark Pope landed his first portal commit of the offseason on Wednesday with the addition of Washington guard Zoom Diallo. A couple of his potential future teammates are spending their Thursday in Lexington.
Furman transfer guard Alex Wilkins and Colorado transfer forward Sebastian Rancik are currently in Lexington for their Kentucky visits. These are two of Pope’s top targets on his portal Big Board — and they seem to be enjoying the views from the Rupp Arena hardwood. Both players posted pictures/videos on their Instagram Stories of themselves suited up in the sacred blue-and-white clothes, adding the caption “BBN?” to their stories.
Wilkins, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is ranked as the 29th-best player to enter the portal this offseason by On3, while Rancik, a 6-foot-11 power forward, is ranked 103rd overall. Check them out in full Kentucky uniform below.
Wilkins is a hot commodity in the portal this offseason. He was named All-Southern Conference Second Team as a true freshman in 2025-26 before going on to earn Southern Tournament MVP honors as Furman made it to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years. He averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists in 29.8 minutes per game last season on shooting splits of 46.0/32.8/82.4. Wilkins dropped 21 points in an 82-71 first-round NCAA Tournament loss to UConn. He’s a legitimate NBA Draft prospect who should have very little issue translating his game to the high-major level.
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Pope quickly spoke with Wilkins over Zoom once the portal opened last Tuesday, which led to Pope visiting Wilkins in person earlier this week. Getting Wilkins on campus is a real sign of mutual interest between the two sides. Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, and UConn are all involved with the rising sophomore. Wilkins would likely slide in next to Diallo as Kentucky’s starting backcourt for next season if he ends up choosing the ‘Cats.
As for Rancik, he’s not ranked as highly as Wilkins, but it doesn’t take long to see he’s a favorable fit for a Mark Pope offense. The native of Slovakia is a stretchable forward with an impressive feel for the game for someone his size. His game improved tremendously from his freshman to sophomore season at Colorado. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and two assists in 28.1 minutes per outing in 2025-26 on shooting splits of 40.4/33.1/86.0.
Rancik’s recruitment with Kentucky has moved quickly. He called off a previously scheduled visit with Indiana to check out Lexington instead. Florida State and BYU are the other two teams mentioned most often. He’s scheduled to go see BYU on Friday. Rancik might not be penciled in as a starter if he ends up choosing Kentucky, but it’s easy to see him as the primary backup big man who would still soak up a good amount of playing time off the bench.
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