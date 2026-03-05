Travel notes from a mid midweek trip to College Station

All good streaks must come to an end. Kentucky was 5-0 in games I covered for KSR, including epic wins in Seattle against Gonzaga and Oklahoma in Norman last year. So, when Tyler gave me the nod to cover the Texas A&M game in College Station, I felt pretty good Kentucky would cruise to victory, despite being a 2.5-point underdog. 12 minutes into the game with Kentucky up 12 points, I was convinced I was, indeed, a walking good luck charm.

I’m not sure if I accidentally shattered a bathroom mirror during the TV timeout or maybe tripped over a black cat on press row, but all that luck completely jetisoned out of the building, along with Kentucky’s chances of winning, in the final eight minutes of the first half during Texas A&M’s 27-3 run.

But we’ve written enough about that collapse, loss of focus, carelessness, or whatever Mark Pope and the players called it. This post is going to talk about everything else that happened before and after the game that kept me wide-eyed. I can see how press access can become commonplace to the full-time grinders, but for part-time, help-out-when-I-can type of guys like me, trips to cover Kentucky basketball games are an adventure.

College Station is a college town

As you could probably infer from the name, College Station is very much a college town. The campus is huge, right in the middle of everything, and has its fingerprints all over the area. I stayed at a hotel closer to the outskirts, and sure enough, Texas A&M logos and paraphernalia could be seen sprinkled everywhere: brochures by the front desk, taxi business cards, bar taps in the lobby. #Aggieland is not just a hashtag. It’s a culture.

Still, it is wild how different every hardcore college town can be. In Kentucky, basketball rules supreme, but in College Station, it felt very much like an afterthought. The only people to be found wandering around the hoard of bars in Northgate on campus a few hours before the game were wearing blue. I made a stop at Dixie Chicken, reportedly the most famous of such College Station drinking establishments, where I met a host of Wildcats fans from all over the country.

Some flew in from Florida. Others drove down from Tennessee. Nothing unites strangers more than traveling to destination Kentucky basketball games. Meanwhile, most Texas A&M students couldn’t be bothered to make the walk over to Reed Arena from their dorm. Others chose the baseball game down the road against Incarnate Word instead.

The lack of attendance from Aggie fans made Kentucky’s collapse that much more painful. The ‘Cats aren’t the draw they used to be.

Jimmy Dykes eats faster than I do

A major difference between covering a game at Rupp Arena and a smaller venue like Reed Arena is the nonchalantness of everything. While Rupp features a prominent media entrance complete with a metal detector and wristbands for your backpack, Reed Arena’s instructions on how to get in the building basically just said, “Go in near the loading dock.”

I found the loading dock and randomly picked one of the three unmarked doors, as if I were playing Let’s Make a Deal. Thankfully, I did not choose a zonk. A guy sitting at a folding table handed me my credential, but when I asked where to go, he had no idea. I’m convinced that the main reason the media arrive at games 90 minutes to two hours before tipoff is to figure out where to go in the arena because no one who works there actually knows.

Not really hungry, but knowing I should eat, I spotted some boxed lunches behind a stand-up curtain. Roast beef on wheat was the only thing left, so grabbed one and began to take it down. That’s when Jimmy Dykes popped in, also looking lost and in need of sustenance. He, too, chose the roast beef and sat down near me. Without looking up, he scarfed his sandwich down, to which I couldn’t help but say, “I thought I ate fast, but you devoured that.”

“I only ate half of it,” he said, confused as to who called him out on his eating habits and unsure if it was an insult or just a weird thing to say out loud. “But yeah, I eat fast.” A few more pleasantries about having a good game (as if we were actually going to be the ones on the floor) later, he was off, and I set forth to find my seat.

Pregame Festivities

In Reed Arena, the opposing team media sit on top of the lower deck in the corner. It wasn’t quite as stellar as the mid-court seats in Oklahoma, but at least we weren’t in the nosebleeds like Rupp or on a trapeze like Seattle. I plugged in my laptop and ventured back down to find a good spot to do the pregame YouTube sit-and-chat with Jack and Zack.

Halfway through, a donor tapped me on the shoulder and asked me to get up from his seat, so that made for a good live-stream moment. Next, I found the media conference room and, more importantly, where the players came out of the locker room.

I know this effectively makes me more akin to a 10-year-old fan than a 40-year-old journalist, but watching these guys in the tunnel pump themselves up by dancing, rapping, and chanting is always my favorite two minutes of the trip. If there was any question who the leader of the team is, just watch (NSFW) who leads that pregame group hype. It is Otega Oweh.

I rushed back up to my seat before tip, only to find that the WiFi didn’t work. After a few minutes of cursing my screen and shaking my fist in the general direction of the Internet gods, I pulled out the ole “turn the computer off and turn it back on” trick, and I was operational, ready to drop comments on the game on KSBoard.

Postgame Pressers

In an effort to stay positive, let’s yadda-yadda through the on-court action and skip to the postgame. I booked it down to the floor in the final minute, only to stand there while the ending dragged on for way too long. That’s when I saw Reed Sheppard and his Houston Rockets teammate, Amen Thompson, casually chilling in the concourse.

He was talking with his girlfriend and some other UK staff members, but I managed to get just creepy enough and snap a picture from afar. Can’t pass up an opportunity to capture Reed inside Reed Arena.

Reed Sheppard is at the Kentucky v Texas A&M game wearing a pretty badass shirt. pic.twitter.com/Ht8wcDrRoq — Adam Stratton (@AdamStrattonKSR) March 4, 2026

Inside the press conference, Texas A&M players came out first. My favorite quote of this segment came from Rylan Griffen, who said, “Kentucky just threw the ball to us sometimes, so we took advantage of that.” He spoke the truth.

Next came Mark Pope flanked by Mo Dioubate and Otega Oweh. There were no overly terse moments or explicit hallway bursts on this occasion. Pope stayed fairly calm and took 10 minutes of questions. I left with two big takeaways listening to Marke Pope. One, he seems genuinely frustrated by this team’s knack for losing focus. He cannot seem to articulate or explain why they can look so good one moment, only to get distracted and careless in the next.

Number two is how fast that man talks. You don’t realize it until you are trying to transcribe a quote of his for Twitter, but he’s tough to keep up with. I don’t type as quickly as Jimmy Dykes eats a roast beef sandwich, but I’m no slouch, and I still found myself having to play back the video a couple of times to get it all.

Always leave on a make

One KSR Rapid Reaction later, it was just me, a few other media stragglers, and several dozen housekeepers left inside Reed Arena. The staff wrapped up their cleaning duties about the same time I finished writing, leaving me free to move to the next phase of my mission: find a basketball.

Steven Peake gave me explicit instructions to film myself making a shot, as Reed Arena was the only court left in the SEC where KSR hadn’t conquered this task.

Very similar to Oklahoma last year, it blows my mind how some arenas simply leave everything open and unsecured. It was around midnight, and as far as I could tell, I was the only person in the building. I’m sure I’m on several A&M security cameras looking suspicious, but I nearly covered every inch in that place looking for a basketball with no luck.

Visitor locker room, referee locker room, dance team locker room, home team locker room, storage closets, equipment rooms, staff offices, you name it. I found every single place a person could possibly need to go in that building, and every door was open. However, maybe because it was the last home game of the season, all the basketballs were nowhere to be found.

By the way, the visitor locker rooms look like they belong in a high school gym from the hollers. It is probably intentional, affording no amenities to the opposition, but it was pretty much just concrete and folding chairs next to a couple of toilet stalls for Kentucky.

After 20 minutes of roaming the bowels of Reed Arena and just when I was ready to give up, I found an open cardboard box in some random office with a basketball poking out. It wasn’t the official Wilson EVO ball. This one was worn and was in desperate need of air. However, it was round and leather, so I grabbed it and made my way back to the court.

I won’t bother going into the details of how long it took before I made a 3. That is what video editing is for. However, the key takeaway is that despite an overall disappointing performance from the ‘Cats, I still left on a make. There’s probably a life lesson in there somewhere.

Ultimately, I was just happy to find basketball and get to cover another game for KSR. My record may have dropped to 5-1, but I’ll never take this experience for granted.

Getting back home was a nightmare

Last year at Oklahoma, I purposely planned to sleep at the airport in order to get back home and to work by 8:00 a.m. on the day after the game. This year, I took the more responsible route of working remotely from the hotel the day after the game and booked an evening flight home. But kind of like Kentucky’s epic collapse on the court, those travel plans fell through in dramatic fashion.

Due to bad weather around Dallas, my flight from College Station got delayed, delayed further, undelayed, and ultimately cancelled. At one point, we actually boarded the plane and backed out of the gate, only to drive right back to where we started.

Not only was the flight cancelled, but the next available out of College Station wasn’t for another two days. The attendant said that if I could get to Austin, he could get me on a flight out of there at 6:00 a.m., but Austin was an hour and a half away. So I just said aloud into the concourse, “Is anyone going to Austin tonight and want to carpool?”

Surprisingly, a college student said she would, but was instantly disappointed when she found out I did not have a car. She said she would drive, but she wanted to sleep at her house and not leave until 3:00 a.m. The airport was closing, and I don’t think my wife would be cool with me crashing on the couch of a college female for a few hours, not that that offer was on the table.

Next desperate attempt: Uber. I was prepared to be sticker-shocked at the price, but when I saw $100 I jumped on it. After all, it cost $20 to get six miles to the hotel from the stadium, so $100 to travel 90 miles felt like a deal. The driver was cool about it and said he had family in Austin, and he might stay with them.

From there, it was a few hours of pitiful sleep wedged between a window and a side table near the gate, and I finally made it back home. Sleeping in airports when you’re not planning to do it is not quite as fun, but much like this basketball team, it capped off yet another unpredictable trip to cover Kentucky basketball.