Travis Ford finalizing a deal to return to coaching
Don’t expect to hear Travis Ford on a Kentucky basketball broadcast next season. The former UK point guard great, who spent the last couple of years around Big Blue Nation and occasionally served as a college basketball commentator, is heading back to coaching, according to a new ESPN report.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello say Ford is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at Little Rock. He will take over for Darrell Walker, who was fired after a disappointing year for the Trojans. Little Rock was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference in 2025-26, but went 12-20 overall and 9-11 in the OVC, finishing seventh. Walker coached for eight seasons.
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Ford takes over after a two-year hiatus from coaching. He was last seen at Saint Louis, plus stops at Campbellsville, EKU, UMass, and Oklahoma State. He has 491 wins as a head coach.
Congratulations and good luck to the Madisonville Maroon and Kentucky Wildcat, soon to be a Little Rock Trojan.
Travis Ford’s coaching resume
|Season
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Postseason
|Campbellsville Tigers (Mid-South Conference) (1997–2000)
|1997–98
|Campbellsville
|7–26*
|1998–99
|Campbellsville
|28–3
|10–2
|Ineligible
|1999–00
|Campbellsville
|23–11
|8–4
|NAIA Division I first round
|Campbellsville:
|67–31 (.684)
|25–11 (.694)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels (Ohio Valley Conference) (2000–2005)
|2000–01
|Eastern Kentucky
|7–19
|1–15
|2001–02
|Eastern Kentucky
|7–20
|3–13
|2002–03
|Eastern Kentucky
|11–17
|5–11
|2003–04
|Eastern Kentucky
|14–15
|8–8
|2004–05
|Eastern Kentucky
|22–9
|11–5
|NCAA Division I Round of 64
|Eastern Kentucky:
|61–80 (.433)
|28–52 (.350)
|UMass Minutemen (Atlantic 10 Conference) (2005–2008)
|2005–06
|UMass
|13–15
|8–8
|2006–07
|UMass
|24–9
|13–3
|NIT second round
|2007–08
|UMass
|25–11
|10–6
|NIT Runner-up
|UMass:
|62–35 (.639)
|31–17 (.646)
|Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12 Conference) (2008–2016)
|2008–09
|Oklahoma State
|23–12
|9–7
|NCAA Division I Round of 32
|2009–10
|Oklahoma State
|22–11
|9–7
|NCAA Division I Round of 64
|2010–11
|Oklahoma State
|20–14
|6–10
|NIT second round
|2011–12
|Oklahoma State
|15–18
|7–11
|2012–13
|Oklahoma State
|24–9
|13–5
|NCAA Division I Round of 64
|2013–14
|Oklahoma State
|21–13
|8–10
|NCAA Division I Round of 64
|2014–15
|Oklahoma State
|18–14
|8–10
|NCAA Division I Round of 64
|2015–16
|Oklahoma State
|12–20
|3–15
|Oklahoma State:
|155–111 (.583)
|63–75 (.457)
|Saint Louis Billikens (Atlantic 10 Conference) (2016–2024)
|2016–17
|Saint Louis
|12–21
|6–12
|2017–18
|Saint Louis
|17–16
|9–9
|2018–19
|Saint Louis
|23–13
|10–8
|NCAA Division I Round of 64
|2019–20
|Saint Louis
|23–8
|12–6
|Postseason cancelled because of COVID-19
|2020–21
|Saint Louis
|14–7
|6–4
|NIT first round
|2021–22
|Saint Louis
|23–12
|12–6
|NIT first round
|2022–23
|Saint Louis
|21–12
|12–6
|2023–24
|Saint Louis
|13–20
|5–13
|Saint Louis:
|146–109 (.573)
|72–64 (.529)
|Total:
|491–366 (.573)
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