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Travis Ford finalizing a deal to return to coaching

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin1 hour agoDrewFranklinKSR

Don’t expect to hear Travis Ford on a Kentucky basketball broadcast next season. The former UK point guard great, who spent the last couple of years around Big Blue Nation and occasionally served as a college basketball commentator, is heading back to coaching, according to a new ESPN report.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello say Ford is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at Little Rock. He will take over for Darrell Walker, who was fired after a disappointing year for the Trojans. Little Rock was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference in 2025-26, but went 12-20 overall and 9-11 in the OVC, finishing seventh. Walker coached for eight seasons.

Ford takes over after a two-year hiatus from coaching. He was last seen at Saint Louis, plus stops at Campbellsville, EKU, UMass, and Oklahoma State. He has 491 wins as a head coach.

Congratulations and good luck to the Madisonville Maroon and Kentucky Wildcat, soon to be a Little Rock Trojan.

Travis Ford’s coaching resume

SeasonTeamOverallConferencePostseason



Campbellsville Tigers (Mid-South Conference) (1997–2000)
1997–98Campbellsville7–26*





1998–99Campbellsville28–310–2Ineligible



1999–00Campbellsville23–118–4NAIA Division I first round



Campbellsville:67–31 (.684)25–11 (.694)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (Ohio Valley Conference) (2000–2005)
2000–01Eastern Kentucky7–191–15




2001–02Eastern Kentucky7–203–13




2002–03Eastern Kentucky11–175–11




2003–04Eastern Kentucky14–158–8




2004–05Eastern Kentucky22–911–5NCAA Division I Round of 64



Eastern Kentucky:61–80 (.433)28–52 (.350)

UMass Minutemen (Atlantic 10 Conference) (2005–2008)
2005–06UMass13–158–8




2006–07UMass24–913–3NIT second round



2007–08UMass25–1110–6NIT Runner-up



UMass:62–35 (.639)31–17 (.646)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12 Conference) (2008–2016)
2008–09Oklahoma State23–129–7NCAA Division I Round of 32



2009–10Oklahoma State22–119–7NCAA Division I Round of 64



2010–11Oklahoma State20–146–10NIT second round



2011–12Oklahoma State15–187–11




2012–13Oklahoma State24–913–5NCAA Division I Round of 64



2013–14Oklahoma State21–138–10NCAA Division I Round of 64



2014–15Oklahoma State18–148–10NCAA Division I Round of 64



2015–16Oklahoma State12–203–15




Oklahoma State:155–111 (.583)63–75 (.457)

Saint Louis Billikens (Atlantic 10 Conference) (2016–2024)
2016–17Saint Louis12–216–12




2017–18Saint Louis17–169–9




2018–19Saint Louis23–1310–8NCAA Division I Round of 64



2019–20Saint Louis23–812–6Postseason cancelled because of COVID-19



2020–21Saint Louis14–76–4NIT first round



2021–22Saint Louis23–1212–6NIT first round



2022–23Saint Louis21–1212–6




2023–24Saint Louis13–205–13




Saint Louis:146–109 (.573)72–64 (.529)

Total:491–366 (.573)

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2026-03-19