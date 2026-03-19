Travis Ford finalizing a deal to return to coaching

Don’t expect to hear Travis Ford on a Kentucky basketball broadcast next season. The former UK point guard great, who spent the last couple of years around Big Blue Nation and occasionally served as a college basketball commentator, is heading back to coaching, according to a new ESPN report.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello say Ford is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at Little Rock. He will take over for Darrell Walker, who was fired after a disappointing year for the Trojans. Little Rock was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference in 2025-26, but went 12-20 overall and 9-11 in the OVC, finishing seventh. Walker coached for eight seasons.

Ford takes over after a two-year hiatus from coaching. He was last seen at Saint Louis, plus stops at Campbellsville, EKU, UMass, and Oklahoma State. He has 491 wins as a head coach.

Congratulations and good luck to the Madisonville Maroon and Kentucky Wildcat, soon to be a Little Rock Trojan.

Travis Ford’s coaching resume