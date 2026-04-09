Travis Perry heads back to the transfer portal after a year at Ole Miss
A name Kentucky fans know well is on the move again. Travis Perry is back in the portal.
The Kentucky high school basketball legend and one-time UK point guard entered the portal around this time last year after his one season in Lexington under Mark Pope. The Lyon County native landed with Chris Beard at Ole Miss, where he started in 16 of 35 games in the Rebels’ backcourt, averaging 5.3 points and 1.1 assists per game.
Perry played his best basketball late in the year, leading Ole Miss on an unexpected run through the SEC Tournament. His best game in Nashville was a 16-point, six-rebound performance against Georgia in the second round, part of a four-game run from Wednesday to Saturday in Nashville.
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Chris Beard was high on Perry out of high school and nearly recruited him to Oxford the first time around. But now, Perry will seek other opportunities for his junior season.
Good luck to the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history. The Lyon King.
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