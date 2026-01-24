Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

The Travis Perry return game that never got going

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin59 minutes agoDrewFranklinKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-24