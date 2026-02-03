Trent Noah called his shot with crowd-shushing three-pointer in Arkansas win

Otega Oweh called Kentucky’s win over Arkansas “personal“. Not only because of how the Razorbacks came into Rupp Arena last season and embarrassed the Wildcats in John Calipari‘s return to Lexington, but also because of their poor performance last week in a 25-point blowout loss to Vanderbilt.

Oweh’s teammate, Collin Chandler, shared a similar sentiment during his talks with local media on Tuesday.

“I think it was personal because we got embarrassed earlier in the week,” Chandler said. “I think it was personal for all of us, to prove that that’s not who we are. That’s not the team we are. Obviously it didn’t feel great to have them come in and beat us last year at home.”

After rattling off five straight wins in the SEC, Kentucky looked like a shell of itself in Nashville, trailing nearly the entire night against Vandy in a game that was effectively over by halftime. But the Wildcats bounced back in impressive fashion to down an Arkansas team ranked No. 15 in the country at the time. It was arguably the biggest win of Mark Pope‘s still-young tenure as UK head coach, and a needed boost for both the team and the fanbase.

Considering all the on-court and off-court factors, this was a high-stakes game with plenty of juice for good reason. Bud Walton Arena, where fans all wore white, was packed to the gills. Emotions were high throughout. Five technical fouls were dished out from start to finish, one going against Pope. Even Trent Noah, usually the even-keeled personality who keeps his emotions in check on the hardwood, couldn’t help but let loose a little bit.

With under four minutes remaining in the first half, Noah broke character and hushed the Bud Walton Arena crowd after nailing a three-pointer that put Kentucky ahead by eight, 37-29.

“It was spontaneous,” Noah said Tuesday, adding that he’s never shushed a crowd before. “I don’t know what came out of me for that one.”

I still can’t believe Trent Noah did this 🤫



Harlan’s own, Mountain Mamba! #BBN pic.twitter.com/LscNVNuX7C — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) February 1, 2026

Trent Noah pic of the day pic.twitter.com/h9H0pahf4z — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) February 1, 2026

Noah added that the Arkansas fans and students were “chirping the whole game”, which only grew louder once he hit that crowd-silencing triple. Noah earned the right to shut up the crowd, too. That shot was important in Kentucky closing out the half strong with momentum. Noah carried that confidence into the second half, hitting key free throws by going 6-8 from the stripe. He grabbed seven rebounds on the night for good measure.

But his teammate might have accidentally ratted him out about the shushing of the crowd. Noah claimed it was spontaneous, and it very well might have been in that moment, but Chandler says this was actually talked about the day before.

“He must’ve been feeling a certain type of way about the Arkansas game,” Chandler said of Noah. “Because we were sitting in the hotel the night before the game. We were just sitting, and he’s like, ‘You know it’d be pretty cool to shush a crowd, like tomorrow’s crowd.’ We were like, yeah, Trent, it would be pretty cool. That’d be awesome.”

And awesome it was. Chandler says he didn’t know Noah broke out the shushing celebration until he saw it online once the game wrapped. The whole team got a good kick out of it afterward. We’ll gladly take more Trent Noah “trash talk” if it means he keeps playing like he did against Arkansas.

