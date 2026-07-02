Trent Noah has been Kentucky's 'best player' in practice, leads team in points per possession 'by a long shot'

Well, well, well. We meet again, summer practice buzz for Harlan County’s own Trent Noah. It’s been a full calendar year, but we’re back, and stronger than ever.

We just went over this yesterday: Jaland Lowe called him “the best shooter I’ve ever seen,” Malachi Moreno added “he’s the best shooter in the gym,” and Mark Pope said he was “the most veteran of all of our guys” going into his sophomore season at Kentucky.

Then Pope singled him out again as a player you shouldn’t forget about entering 2026-27 — despite his second-year shooting slump, finishing the year with 3.0 PPG and 2.3 RPG averages and 36/33/83 splits after so much optimism throughout the offseason.

“Probably the guy that’s getting talked about the least that is showing out right now is Trent Noah,” Pope told Jon Rothstein. “Trent Noah has got — he’s physical and he can really shoot it. Part of the issue last year was when we lost our point guard spot and we lost a real creator vibe on our roster, it hurt guys like Trent who might not manufacture a lot of shots, but if shots can be manufactured for him, he’s going to make them all, it feels like.”

To his credit, he earned starts and got off to a hot start with three multi-bucket performances in his first five games, including a team-high 16 points on 4-5 3PT vs. Tennessee Tech to end November. Are we trending back closer to that version of the Mountain Mamba rather than the version who scored just five times in the SEC?

Well, Milan Momcilovic — Kentucky’s biggest offseason addition — says Noah has actually been the Wildcats’ best player in practice up to this point and is by far the biggest surprise on the team.

And the numbers back that up.

“I think Trent (is the biggest surprise),” Momcilovic said Thursday. “I didn’t watch a whole lot of Kentucky last year — I watched a little bit, so I saw him play a little bit here and there. Coming into the summer, I think he’s been the best player so far. Coach (Pope) showed a slide of points per possession, and he’s number one by a long shot.”

Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard, as Jay-Z so eloquently said way back when.

In fact, Momcilovic is learning from Noah on how to carry himself as a Wildcat, especially as a sharpshooter within this program. The nation’s best 3-point specialist wants to know the Mountain Mamba’s tricks, not the other way around.

“Honestly, looking at him and learning from him a little bit — because he’s been here three years. He’s a veteran in this program. He knows what to do. I think just watching that and seeing that because he’s a shooter, too, is cool.”

What’s it like to be receiving all of the praise going into his junior season — particularly with Pope singling him out as the program’s leader who saw Noah’s summer production this time last year, followed by the highs and lows 2025-26 brought for him personally?

“I mean, it means a lot,” Noah said. “Obviously, I have a lot of trust in him, but I mean, ultimately all I’m trying to do is just kind of prove myself right, and the people in my circle right, and then Coach Pope right. That’s ultimately what I’m trying to do.”

He’ll be the first to tell you his sophomore season didn’t go as planned and he’s looking forward to a do-over this go-round, turning the summer practice buzz into a breakthrough junior campaign.

Noah knows he’s got it in him; now it’s about proving it.

“Of course, it was a tricky season, for sure, but that was kind of the path that God put me on,” Noah told KSR. “It just kind of molded me into who I am now.

“I mean, obviously last year didn’t go the way I wanted to go for myself individually and as our team, but now it’s time to shake back. The valley don’t stay low forever.”