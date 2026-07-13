Trent Noah is proud to represent Harlan as the Mountain Mamba: 'I wouldn't choose to grow up anywhere (else)'

“In the deep dark hills of eastern Kentucky, that’s the place where I traced my bloodline…”

Darrell Scott wrote it, Patty Loveless performed it, Trent Noah lives it.

The rising junior is a Wildcat and became known as the program’s very own Mountain Mamba, coming up clutch in key moments his first season in Lexington, particularly against the Tennessee Volunteers. He’s scrappy and easy to root for, with clear talent as a shot-maker — even if his sophomore campaign was derailed by injury, both his own and those of his teammates.

After hitting that wall, he’s right where he needs to be mentally entering year three.

“I feel like I’m the most confident I’ve ever been,” Noah said. “And, I mean, that’s just a testament to being older and to my work. In my 21 years, I’ve had this dream, so I feel like I’m super confident and I’m ready to go. I’m so hungry. I feel like this year, as a team and individually, we’re going to break through.”

How does he ignore the outside noise to keep that confidence where it needs to be? The secret is his why.

Many people listen to the doubt and try to prove their haters wrong. He is the opposite.

“There’s zero bit of me that’s trying to prove other people wrong,” Noah said. “I wake up every day and I do it every day to prove the people in my little foxhole right.”

Those people come from the 606 who have believed in him from day one. That’s where he scored 3,707 career points in high school — fifth-most in KHSAA history — and averaged 29.9 points as a senior, leading Harlan County to the state championship game in a magical Sweet 16 run.

Every step of the way, those back home told him he’d make it and he belonged in this jersey, wearing Kentucky across his chest. That’s why he does this and who it’s all for, representing a passionate section of the fanbase in a loyal part of the state.

“It’s super cool. It’s kind of like I’m an extension to — they just have somebody, like a firsthand account with Kentucky basketball. And I think that’s cool. I mean, that’s obviously where I grew up. I had great memories there and I wouldn’t choose to grow up anywhere other than Harlan.

“I had such a great childhood, had an awesome school, awesome family, grew up all with my family. So that was really cool.”

Harlan bleeds blue and he wants to give those folks back home something to root for.

“Knowing everybody there is a diehard Kentucky fan, that’s really cool. I was the fan that grew up there as a diehard Kentucky fan. Now the roles are reversed. It’s been a blessing.”