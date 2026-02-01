Trent Noah did his postgame interview without shoes after huge performance vs. Arkansas

Tonight’s win over Arkansas was a team effort for Kentucky. Otega Oweh led the way with 24 points, but there were plenty of supporting characters in the 85-77 upset. The most unlikely was Trent Noah. The sophomore forward came off the bench to play his best game of the season, scoring 9 points and grabbing a career-high 7 rebounds in 19 minutes to help propel the Cats to an absolutely massive victory.

Noah joined Jack “Goose” Givens after the game to discuss his performance. A Kentucky boy at heart, he showed up without his shoes on.

“[They were] sweaty and stinky, so I was just getting them off as fast as I could,” Noah said, smiling.

It’s great to see a smile on Noah’s face. It’s been a shaky sophomore season so far for the Harlan native. He was one of the most buzzed-about players during Kentucky’s summer workouts, but that failed to carry over consistently to games. Noah scored in double figures in just two games this season. He had just six total points in SEC play.

When Kam Williams broke his foot in the win over Texas, Mark Pope mentioned Noah first when talking about how Kentucky would pivot at that position. Noah played 11 minutes in the win over Ole Miss and 19 in the loss at Vanderbilt, scoring three points in each. Tonight, he tripled that output and got seven huge rebounds to help the Cats win the battle of the boards 35-26.

In the first half, Noah hit a three-pointer to push Kentucky’s lead to eight at the 3:37 mark. In the second half, he scored only from the free-throw line (6-8), but his rebound after Mo Dioubate’s block with four minutes to go led to an Otega Oweh layup to put the Cats up six with four minutes to go. His free throw was the icing on the 85-77 win.

Mark Pope knew the minute he walked into Bud Walton Arena that Noah was primed for a big night.

“There’s sometimes when you walk in for shootaround, and you see a guy and you can just see that the rim looks like it’s seven feet wide, and Trent just had that vibe,” Pope told Tom Leach. “I told him this morning, ‘Trent, I don’t know why, I just feel it in my bones that you’re gonna have a game tonight,’ and he delivered. His ball screens were great. He came in and got a couple of early defensive rebounds, clean rebounds that were really important. Controlled the ball, was good defensively, made shots, made free throws. He was really good.”

Noah gave all the credit to his teammates and coaches for keeping him ready for the moment his number was called.

“I have coaches that are always lifting me up, and my teammates are always lifting me up, and I get to compete with them in practice,” Noah said. “But that’s kind of the beauty of basketball. There are so many highs and lows, and you get to take those skills and apply them to your life because that’s how life goes. Life isn’t always how you want it to be, so you’ve just got to take the hand you’re dealt and make the best of it.”

How Kentucky reversed its slow starts

Kentucky’s slow starts have been discussed ad nauseam, but tonight, it was the Cats who were the aggressor out of the gate, leading by seven at the first media timeout. After the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt, Mark Pope said he was going to change Kentucky’s pregame routine in hopes of helping them get off to a faster start. It worked. Goose Givens said that in warmups, every Kentucky player worked up a sweat, which hadn’t been the case earlier this season. Givens also said the Cats had one of their best practices of the year on Thursday, which Noah said led to tonight’s performance.

“Absolutely,” Noah said. “We definitely did have a good practice, and we kind of switched our flow up a little bit. We made it a little more game-like. We did kind of the same pregame stuff that we would do as a game, and then tonight, that kind of helped our slow start. So, I mean, that’s just another credit to the staff. These coaches that we get to play for are brilliant. They’re some of the best minds, and it sure fixed it tonight.”

Hopefully, this win turns the season around for Kentucky. If so, Noah can play a huge role. Performances like this can only help.

“Absolutely, it was a beautiful team win,” Noah said. “It’s always good to get one on the road, and in an environment like this. It just kind of showed how resilient our group is, and I’m super, super happy to go to war with them every single night.”