Trent Noah is using newfound confidence to expand his game ahead of junior season

Trent Noah could have easily hit the transfer portal this offseason. A bigger role with immediate impact opportunities would have come his way if he opted to leave Kentucky. But the Harlan native didn’t want to take the easy way out.

If he’s going to break out as a college player, he plans to do it with the Wildcats.

“There was a lot of thought and prayer and conversation going into it,” Noah said last week. “But ultimately, this is where I thought the best opportunity (was), the best decision.”

Confidence has been key for Noah since the end of the 2025-26 campaign. He’s feeling more confident with who he is as a player and why he’s doing this whole basketball thing in the first place. He says this is the most confident he’s ever been in his life.

“There’s zero bit of me that’s trying to prove other people wrong,” Noah said. “I wake up every day and I do it every day to prove the people in my little foxhole right.”

Noah’s freshman and sophomore seasons at Kentucky weren’t always easy on him. In both seasons, injuries to players ahead of him in the rotation forced him into more minutes. He averaged 2.7 points in 11.1 minutes in 2024-25 before averaging three points in 10.6 minutes in 2025-26. Known as a shooter, Noah went 33.3 percent from deep in both seasons on a combined 29-87 clip.

But he was never able to truly find his footing on the hardwood.

Heading into his junior campaign, Noah is working on rounding out his overall game. Standing at 6-foot-5, it sounds like he’s taking on a more guard-oriented role. His teammates and coaches have taken notice of his offseason work, too. Obviously, he’s continuing to work on his craft as a shooter, but he wants to be more effective all around when he has the ball in his hands.

“I feel like that I’ve been kind of more of a creator vibe over the first three weeks (of summer practice),” Noah said. “Just trying to expand my game and using my shot to make me faster and more athletic. Trying to work on my touch around the rim. That’s a big emphasis for us this summer, is two-point field goal percentage, because it just kind of trickles down and domino effects to transition defense and on and on.”

Noah said that his game has already seen real strides in terms of playing off his shot fake. Labeled as a shooter, defenses are more likely to hug up on him on the perimeter. A good shot fake can allow him to create the necessary space to get around his defender. Not only can that help him score inside the arc, but it can also help him find open teammates as sliding defenders crash on him — much like a “creator” would.

“I feel like I’ve kind of realized how it’s become a lot easier to kind of get in the 15-foot area and kind of drawing defense to create shots for other people,” Noah said. “Me and Coach (Mark) Pope have worked a lot on using my shot to be kind of quicker and the fastest player on the floor.”

Noah hasn’t attempted many twos during his 51-game college career. He has 87 three-point attempts compared to just 26 two-pointers. He was 11-15 from two as a freshman but just 5-11 as a sophomore, although he did take nearly three times as many free throws in year two. Getting into the lane and knocking down 6-8 footers has been another emphasis for his game this offseason.

How will it all translate into real games this fall? With plenty of talent around him, Noah will once again have to work for every second of clock. But if he can become more than just a shooter, opportunities to make a mark will come his way.

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