Trent Noah's breakout ends after rolling ankle on Mark Pope's shoe

Kentucky’s injury report has been crowded all season, but Tuesday night added one of the strangest entries yet.

Late in the Wildcats’ loss at Texas A&M, Trent Noah rolled his ankle by coming down on someone’s shoe. Not just anyone’s shoe, though. The sophomore had just missed a three-pointer on the wing in front of Kentucky’s bench and was backpedaling toward the defensive end when he stepped directly onto Mark Pope‘s size 16 shoe.

The sequence looked odd in real time and even stranger on replay. Players roll ankles on opponents’ feet all the time, but rarely on their own head coach standing along the sideline.

Adding to what's already been a tough night for the Cats, Trent Noah rolls his ankle by stepping on Mark Pope's foot. Not the way you want to see this night end. #BBN @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/WltUic528c — Colby Wilson (@colbyywilsonn) March 4, 2026

Noah hobbled off the floor with 48 seconds left and did not return, another bizarre moment in a year that has already featured more than its share of injuries for Kentucky. The Wildcats spent most of the season dealing with absences and playing with a short bench. Noah’s awkward sideline collision may add another name to the list if his injury lingers beyond the trip to Texas.

Noah’s breakout in the second half

The timing is unfortunate for Noah, too. He had just broken out of a monthlong drought without a basket, rattling off nine quick points in the second half of UK’s loss to the Aggies. After missing two attempts from outside in the first half and every attempt in the month of February, Noah drilled two three-pointers in the comeback attempt, then drew a foul on another and made all three free throws.

He rolled the left ankle moments later, a strange ending to his best stretch of league play.

After the game, Mark Pope stressed the importance of Noah’s contributions off the bench, but did not provide an update on Noah’s status.

“He’s been playing great minutes the last several games,” Pope said. “There just haven’t been a lot of shots. He can really help us, he gives us a big boost. He gives us some energy and focus off the bench, and he’s going to make shots, so that’s just part of it… We need him.”

KSR’s Adam Stratton, who was at the game, said Noah appeared to be fine.