Trey Lyles agrees to one-year deal with the Timberwolves

After a year overseas, Trey Lyles is back in the NBA.

According to multiple reports, Lyles has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2026-27 campaign. He’s likely to receive the veteran minimum, which should net him roughly $3.8 million next season as a 10-year NBA veteran.

Lyles, 30, spent his first 10 professional seasons playing in the NBA for the Kings, Jazz, Nuggets, Spurs, and Pistons before heading over to Spain in 2024-25, where he suited up for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB and EuroLeague. He inked a one-year contract worth $3.2 million with Real Madrid last offseason, helping lead them to the EuroLeague Final before leaving the organization in June.

Now he’s back in the United States for his 11th season in the NBA. The 6-foot-9 Lyles has averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds throughout his NBA career. The former Kentucky forward (2014-15) posted 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing with Real Madrid, including a 24-point performance in the EuroLeague Final loss to Olympiacos in May.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Trey Lyles, sources told The Athletic — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 3, 2026

By going to Minnesota, Lyles will reunite with the Timberwolves’ general manager, Tim Connelly. The two previously worked for the same franchise when they were with the Denver Nuggets. Of note, Minnesota is also in the race to land LeBron James via free agency this offseason. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski clarified that bringing in Lyles does not take the Wolves out of contention for James, adding that Lyles will come in as a frontcourt depth piece.

It’s not often we see players go from the NBA to playing overseas and then return to the NBA. But Lyles played well enough with Real Madrid in 2024-25, shooting over 42 percent from deep, to make it happen. Going to a team with the likes of Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Rudy Gobert on board means Lyles will have the chance to help compete for a championship next season.