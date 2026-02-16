Trinidad Chambliss injunction case was one of the most SEC things ever

The new world order in college football is here to stay. That means an expanded playoff, rev-share, and what feels like unlimited eligibility. The NCAA just won a big court case against Charles Bediako after he was granted an injunction by a local court to play. That was overturned. This next one in SEC country likely won’t be overturned.

On Thursday afternoon in Mississippi, Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss won his injunction court hearing against the NCAA that granted him a sixth season of eligibility in 2026. The case was in reference to a year at Ferris State where Chambliss did not play in 2022 due to lingering tonsillitis/respiratory issues. The NCAA denied an extra year fro Chambliss three times before the case went to local court.

Judge Robert Whitwell ruled in favor of Trinidad Chambliss. The judge said the NCAA ignored evidence that Chambliss did have a real medical issue that caused him to miss games in 2022. This preliminary injunction will inhibit the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility rules against Chambliss until his eligibility case is fully litigated, which would undoubtedly drag on and thus allow him to play out the 2026 season

All of this went down in a Magnolia State courthouse. There were 8-plus hour media streams, Ole Miss reporters in attendance, and entire day spent in the courtroom with many in the college football space following along.

There was an hour-long verdict, the NCAA representation decided to leave the facility before the judge read that verdict, Ole Miss quarterbacks coach — and former New York Giants head coach — Joe Judge said that Chambliss needed to sleep while having a newborn baby, and there was even a question about a controversial no call in the Fiesta Bowl between Ole Miss and Miami.

Only in college football.

Judge later issued an apology and the judge roasted the NCAA for not being present during the verdict. Meanwhile, the Ole Miss football program and its supporters celebrated the return of their star quarterback. Local courts are now the appeals committee for eligibility rulings. This was yet again another sample of the NCAA being unable to enforce rules even though Chambliss appeared to have a legitimate case for an additional year. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar was also in court this weekend and received a temporary restraining order that allows him to train with the Vols while his eligibility case will be settled by a local judge. Aguilar is arguing that his junior college years should not count against college football’s four-year eligibility rule. That one figures to be much harder to pass.

Those on social media on Friday received quite the show following the Chambliss case. This likely won’t be the last eligibility hearing in the SEC. It just means more.

What a sport.