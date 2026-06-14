Kentucky pitcher transfer Tristan Hunter commits to Missouri State

Kentucky has been working quickly to build a roster by attacking the transfer portal after signing a strong high school class, but there is always two-way movement. A former Kentucky pitcher will spend his junior season in C-USA.

Right-handed pitcher Tristan Hunter is returning home. The Missouri native is moving back to his home state after committing to Missouri State on Tuesday.

After my time in the transfer portal I have decided to commit to Missouri State. Thank you everyone who has helped along the way and most importantly thank your Jesus Christ for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/UgxgeSkFoW — Tristan Hunter (@Tristanhunter29) June 9, 2026

Tristan Hunter was a top-500 recruit in the 2024 high school cycle who spent two seasons at Kentucky. After appearing in nine games as a true freshman, Hunter posted a 6.88 ERA and 1.71 WHIP as a sophomore across 17 innings over 17 appearances. Hunter received multiple high-leverage opportunities down the stretch but allowed nine runs over 2.1 innings in his last three SEC appearances. The right-handed pitcher entered the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Missouri State is fresh off an at-large bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament when the Bears went 0-2 in the Lawrence regional. This program went to the College World Series in 2003 and has been to the postseason six times since. Hunter will look to bolster their bullpen as the program attempts to make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2017-18.

The former Kentucky pitcher has found a new college baseball home. Some other former Kentucky players are still looking for their next destination.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.