Four-star safety Tristin Hughes will make commitment announcement on April 2
The recruiting trail is heating up. A big summer is on the horizon for the Kentucky football program as Will Stein‘s program attempts to build its first full recruiting class. A key defensive target is ready to make an announcement.
Rocky River (Ohio) High safety Tristin Hughes is ready to make a commitment. We are now just a week away from that announcement date.
The class of 2027 prospect in the Cleveland suburbs is the No. 374 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Hughes is the No. 14 player in Ohio. This four-star safety was committed to Syracuse before backing off that pledge in February. Many power conference programs then got involved with this secondary prospect. Michigan State, Purdue, Louisville, and Syracuse all got Hughes on campus in January. Michigan and Virginia Tech were scheduled to receive visits in March. Kentucky will host the prospect for an unofficial visit this weekend. The Wildcats have an official visit (June 5-7) on the books with Hughes. So do Virginia Tech (May 29-31), Michigan (June 12-14), and Syracuse (June 19-21).
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Kentucky is in position to close on a top safety prospect. The Wildcats could seal the deal this weekend when Tristin Hughes is in town for a visit.
Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 440 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 692 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 705 overall)
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