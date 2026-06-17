Tuesday Night Notes for the Kentucky Football Fans of the Day

Hello friends and good day. Technically, it is a good night, but we are in the waning days of spring, and the amount of daylight has confused my internal clock. Where was I? Oh! Football! Kentucky will kick off the 2026 season in only 81 days. We are a month away from Will Stein‘s first time in the spotlight at SEC Media Days.

Time flies when you’re having fun. Let’s have a little more summer fun, shall we?

The new UK athletics director spent part of his Tuesday with Will Stein’s Wildcats. The Kentucky head coach delivered one clean dap.

via UK Athletics

Batt vowed on Monday to spend as much time as possible meeting Big Blue Nation. It starts with his own players and coaches. He connected with a few Cats in between lifts and had a chance to soak in the scenery at Kroger Field.

Getting ready to hear BBN roar on Saturdays 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Tm8u8WzI92 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 16, 2026

More Recruiting Dominos Fall

The official visit list that Adam Luckett constructed in mid-May has altered drastically. After getting recruited all spring, prospects scheduled visits, but many never made it to them. Commitments are happening quicker and quicker as players eagerly seek out roster spots before they are filled. We saw a few more players pop on Tuesday.

Emerson Lewis spent the first Saturday of June in Lexington on an official visit with Kentucky. The cornerback from Georgia did not commit to the Cats before leaving. Instead, he pursued other options, eventually landing at Maryland. Mike Locksley may not be long for the Terps. That might be something worth monitoring down the road.

Two other defensive players previously scheduled Kentucky official visits, but never made it to campus. Cornerback Kam Roberson opted to stay in his hometown of Houston and play for the Cougs. Kentucky cast a wide net at linebacker and got plenty of talented players interested, but ultimately made a strong move to secure a commitment from Drew Williams. That’s why it was no surprise that Cole Crawford ultimately pledged his allegiance to Georgia Tech.

Final Official Visit Weekend

The live recruiting period wraps up after this weekend. Will Stein is taking one more big swing by hosting between 12-15 players for an official visit. Quarterback commit Jake Nawrot and Top-200 wide receiver Tyler Fryman are the expected headliners. We’ll have a complete rundown of the guest list later in the week as we get closer to the marquee recruiting event.

A UK Season Preview

Our pal from The Hard Count is pretty high on Will Stein’s future at Kentucky, but what does JD PicKell think will unfold this fall? Smash that play button, BBN.

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.