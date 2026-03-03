Tune in to the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky's last road game

Kentucky‘s last road game of the season is only hours away. At 7 p.m., the Wildcats play at Texas A&M, as the 2025-26 regular season winds down. The Wildcats are a slight dog in the game, but excitement is still high around the team after last Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt in Lexington. Will the momentum continue?

Before the game tips off in College Station’s Reed Arena, tune in to the KSR Pregame Show from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin have a preview of the game before the UK Sports Network takes over the airwaves.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen